IND vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma TON takes India to 6-wicket win over South Africa- as it happened

India vs South Africa in World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma scored the slowest century of his ODI career but ensured that India started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on a winning note. India beat South Africa by six wickets in their opening World Cup match at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Chasing a tricky target of 228, India lost some early wickets. Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul were dismissed without scoring much but Rohit (122*) played the anchor role to keep Indian on course. He got good support from MS Dhoni (34) before Hardik Pandya finished the match with some lusty blows.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis had won the toss and elected to bat first. The Proteas managed to put up 227/9. Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets as India restricted South Africa to 227 for nine. Seamer Jasprit Bumrah (2-35) found prodigious movement in both directions to remove openers Hashim Amla (6) and Quinton de Kock (10) inside the first six overs. Du Plessis (38) and Rassie van der Dussen (22) put on a patient 54 in 80 balls in a bid to rebuild the innings, but when the latter was bowled trying a reverse-sweep off Chahal (4-51), two more wickets fell in quick succession. Chahal then bowled Du Plessis and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav trapped JP Duminy (2) leg before wicket as India's slow bowlers squeezed the run-rate and bamboozled the batsmen.

India 230/4 ( 47.3 overs )

South Africa 227/9 ( 50 overs )

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) - As it happened in Southampton

22:45 IST: It's all over as India defeat South Africa comfortably by 6 wickets.

22:36 IST: CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Fantastic piece of athleticism from Morris who takes MS Dhoni's high catch while colliding with the stumps. Mahi departs for 34 runs.

22:10 IST: Century for Rohit Sharma who has played some beautiful strokes to reach the score. Rohit is currently batting on 100 off 128.

21:55 IST: Rohit Sharma is making his way towards another century as India are on course to reach the 228 run target.

21:44 IST: 150 UP for India as they keep their pace on the chase.

21:29 IST: OUT! Rabada picks up his second wicket of the day as KL Rahul departs scoring 26 runs. Dhoni walks out.

21:04 IST: 100 UP for team India. Rohit Sharma (54) and KL Rahul (18) looking to get the Men in Blue going.

20:49 IST: HALF CENTURY for Rohit Sharma who is looking to anchor India's chase from the front.

20:14 IST: OUT! Captain Kohli departs after scoring 18 runs as India loose two early wickets on the chase.

20:11 IST: 50 UP for India. V.Kohli (14) and R.Sharma (27) currently building a partnership in hopes of a successful chase.

19:32 IST: OUT! Rabada strikes early for South Africa as Dhawan departs. Captain Kohli walks out to the crease.

19:16 IST: DROPPED! Rabada's quick delivery almost carries Rohit Sharma's miss-hit shot to a SA fielder.

19:05 IST: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out on the crease to kick start India's 228 run target chase.

18:44 IST: It's all over for South Africa at the Rose Bowl as they manage to put up 227 runs in 50 overs.

18:32 IST: DROPPED! Morris in hopes of getting a sixer almost lands his high shot in Bumrah's hands for a caught and bowled. Unfortunately, Bumrah couldn't get there in time to catch it.

18:20 IST: 200 UP for South Africa inside 47 overs. Morris 33 (26) and Rabada 13 (21) batting on.

17:53 IST: STUMPED! Chahal's spin dismisses Phehlukwayo as Dhoni does what he does best behind the stumps.

17:48 IST: 50 UP for South Africa as Phehlukwayo and Morris push for a respectable total against India.

17:37 IST: OUT! Chahal strikes again for India as Miller departs for South Africa after scoring just 31 runs off 40 deliveries. Caught and bowled by Chahal.

17:18 IST: Bumrah comes back to bowl a Maiden Over for India as South Africa still looking to find their feet. The Men in Blue are in full control as far.

16:53 IST: 100 UP for South Africa. Miller 14 (17) and Andile Phehlukwayo 7 (7) currently at the crease.

16:44 IST: LBW! Kuldeep Yadav now strikers for India, dismissing JP Duminy for 3 runs.

16:28 IST: ANOTHER WICKET! Chahal picks his second wicket from the last bowl of his first over. This time sending Faf Du Plessis back to the pavilion. David Miller and J.P. Duminy are now at the crease for SA.

16:28 IST: OUT! Chahal strikes for India with his first delivery. Picking up van der Dussen who scored 22 runs off 37 deliveries.

16:05 IST: 50 RUN partnership up for South Africa as Captain Du Plessis leads the charge for his side, creeping closer towards a half-century for himself. He is currently batting on 37 runs off 50 balls

16:05 IST: 50 up for South Africa as Du Plessis and Dussen look build much-needed partnership.

15:59 IST: OUCH! Hardik Pandya's quick bouncer catches Faf by surprise. The ball hits his hand and he looks to be in some real pain.

15:35 IST: Good start for India so far- South Africa have managed just 30 runs in the first 7 overs and lost both their openers.

15:28 IST: OUT! Bumrah takes his second wicket. It was wide and full and Quinton de Kock [10] goes for it- the edge takes it to third slip where Virat Kohli accepts it gleefully. SA 24/2 (5.5 overs)

15:20 IST: Bumrah is giving Faf some serious trouble as edges keeping flying around.

15:15 IST: OUT! Hashim Amla [6] edges and Rohit Sharma takes an easy catch in the second slip. Indian pacers have been bowling really well so far and now they reap the reward. Jasprit Bumrah gets his first World Cup wicket.

15:00 IST: Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock at the crease.

14:33 IST: South Africa win toss and opt to bat.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Teams (from)

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.

Last five meeting in ICC events between SA & India:

WT20 2012: India won by one run

CT 2013: India won by 26 runs

WT20 2014: India won by six wickets

WC 2015: India won by 130 runs

CT 2017: India won by eight wickets