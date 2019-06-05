|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . 2 . . | 1 . . 1 . .
|Last bat : Faf du Plessis (C)b Yuzvendra Chahal38(54b4x40x6) SR:70.37, FoW:80/4 (20 Ovs)
|21.1 : Y Chahal to D Miller, Loopy and full around leg, Miller clips it with the spin through mid-wicket for a single.
|20.6 : K Yadav to D Miller, The googly and Miller picks it, he goes back and strokes it down to long on for one.
|20.5 : K Yadav to JP Duminy, Shorter and outside off, Dumniy slaps it through covers and takes one.
|20.4 : K Yadav to JP Duminy, Gives it a lot of air. Duminy at first looks to flick but then seeing the length is too full, he strokes it to covers.
|20.3 : K Yadav to D Miller, Shorter in length and outside off, Miller slaps it through covers for one.
|20.2 : K Yadav to JP Duminy, A full toss and Duminy sweeps it through square leg but only for one.
|20.1 : K Yadav to D Miller, Floats it up on off, Miller strokes it down to long off for one.
|19.6 : Jean-Paul Duminy is the next batsman in and will face Kuldeep Yadav who is now back into the attack!
|Y Chahal to du Plessis, OUT! KABOOM! That has gone right through Faf's defenses. Two in the over for Chahal! This though is a huge one. The slider does the trick this time. It is on off and skids through again. Faf lunges and looks to defend but leaves the slightest of gaps between bat and pad. The ball hits the pads and then deflects onto the off pole. The Indians are ecstatic. South Africa slip further.
|19.5 : Y Chahal to du Plessis, A slider now and on middle, it skids through. Faf gets his bat down in time and works it to mid-wicket.
|19.4 : Y Chahal to D Miller, Another flighted ball on the pads, Miller works it through square leg and takes one.
|19.3 : Y Chahal to D Miller, Uses his feet straightaway and then works it towards mid-wicket.
|Y Chahal to D Miller, Slower but down the leg side, it has been wided.
|19.2 : Y Chahal to D Miller, Floats it up on middle, Miller strokes it back to the bowler.
|0.0 : David Miller walks out to bat at number 5!
|19.1 : Y Chahal to van der Dussen, OUT! TIMBER! Chahal breaks the stand! The innovation does not come off. Rassie looks to play the reverse sweep but Chahal bowls it slightly down the leg side. He misses. The ball turns back in and then hits the stumps. Rassie ended up playing all around that and it looked ugly in the end. He walks back after getting a start. South Africa would have wanted him to continue. India continue to stay on top.
|18.6 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, Three from this one! Rassie guides it down to third man and keeps strike for the next over.
|18.5 : H Pandya to du Plessis, Gets away with one there does Pandya. This one is short and wide outside off, Faf slaps it towards cover where the fielder does not stop it cleanly and a run is taken.
|18.4 : H Pandya to du Plessis, On the off pole, Faf blocks it out.
|18.3 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, This is angled into the batsman, Rassie works it through square leg for one.
|18.2 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, Back of a length on off, Rassie defends it onto the ground.
|18.1 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, Slightly shorter in length and outside off, Rassie looks to cut but due to the low bounce, he ends up chopping it to covers.
|17.6 : Y Chahal to van der Dussen, Just the 4 from Chahal's first. Flighted ball on middle, Rassie van der Dussen pushes it past the diving bowler and down to long on for one.
|17.5 : Y Chahal to van der Dussen, Shorter and quicker outside off, Rassie looks to cut but ends up chopping it to point.
|17.4 : Y Chahal to van der Dussen, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|17.3 : Y Chahal to van der Dussen, The slider, Rassie pushes it back towards the bowler.
|17.2 : Y Chahal to van der Dussen, BEATEN! Turn there for Chahal. He lands it on off and gets it to move away. Van der Dussen goes back and tries to defend but is beaten.
|17.1 : Y Chahal to du Plessis, Three to start Chahal's spell! He gives it a lot of flight and lands it on off, Faf drives it through covers. It is the longer part of the ground so an easy three. The fifty-run stand is also up. The due need to continue.
|16.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal is on now!
|H Pandya to van der Dussen, Another bouncer but this time Rassie plays the pull shot. He does so nicely, it goes behind square on the leg side for a brace.
|16.5 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, A bumper and on the body, Rassie ducks under it.
|16.4 : H Pandya to du Plessis, In the air... but in the gap! Short and outside off, Faf du Plessis cuts it but away from short point and down to deep point for one.
|16.3 : H Pandya to du Plessis, Back of a length and on off, FdP guides it to point.
|16.2 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, Rassie would feel he missed out there! Down the leg side, Rassie looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards square leg. Leg bye taken. Had he got a little bat on it, it would have been a boundary.
|16.1 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, Shorter and on off, Rassie jumps and guides it wide of third man for a couple.
|15.6 : Drinks break. Excellent start from India. They dominated in Powerplay 1 with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar putting on a show. They troubled the South African batsmen with extra bounce and movement and then managed to remove both the openers cheaply. The repair work is going on at the moment with du Plessis and van der Dussen weathering the storm. Their stand has moved to 41 now and the Proteas will hope for a big partnership between the two. Let's see how the two Indian wrist spinners far
|K Yadav to van der Dussen, Another single as Rassie pushes it down to long on. So runs starting to come now for South Africa. 17 from the last two.
|15.5 : K Yadav to du Plessis, Sensible batting! Follows the boundary with a single down to long off.
|15.4 : K Yadav to du Plessis, FOUR! Misfiled and a welcome boundary for South Africa. Faf du Plessis sweeps it through mid-wicket. Kumar in the deep runs to his right and then looks to stop it with a dive but the ball hits his hand and goes behind for a boundary.
|15.3 : K Yadav to du Plessis, Two runs! Floats it up outside off, Faf du Plessis strokes it towards cover. The fielder there dives and makes a half-stop. He takes the pace off the ball and hence, the batters take two till the time long off does the mopping up job.
|15.2 : K Yadav to du Plessis, BEATEN! This one holds its line. Pitches outside off and straightens. Faf plays inside the line and gets beaten.
|15.1 : K Yadav to van der Dussen, Sweeps it nicely but towards deep mid-wicket so only a single.
|14.6 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, Gets forward to push a full ball through covers for a run.
|14.5 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, Bouncer this time, Rassie ducks at the last moment. Pandya gives a stare and then smiles.
|14.4 : H Pandya to du Plessis, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|14.3 : H Pandya to du Plessis, FOUR! Streaky! Hardik offers width outside off, du Plessis decides to slam it over point but it finds the outside edge and flies down to third man. The fielder in the deep is quite square and hence it's a boundary.
|14.2 : H Pandya to du Plessis, A touch short and closer to the off stump this time, Faf sticks back and plays it down to point.
|14.1 : H Pandya to du Plessis, Good running between the wickets! Short in length and wide outside off, du Plessis slaps it down to sweeper cover. It's the longer part of the ground as well and they take a couple of runs. 50 up for South Africa!
|13.6 : K Yadav to van der Dussen, FOUR! Bad ball to end and it has been slapped away! Short and outside off, Rassie goes back and hammers it through covers for a boundary.
|13.5 : K Yadav to du Plessis, This is shorter so Faf reads the spin off the pitch. It is a leg spinner so du Plessis goes back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
|13.4 : K Yadav to du Plessis, Another sweep but an inside edge! Faf du Plessis may not be picking Kuldeep here. He goes for another sweep shot but the ball hits the inside edge and then goes onto the pads.
|13.3 : K Yadav to du Plessis, Goes for the sweep but misses! Kuldeep once again tosses it up outside off, Faf looks to sweep but misses.
|13.2 : K Yadav to du Plessis, Once again the edge is found but it falls short. First time in the 8 balls Kuldeep has bowled, the batsman has not picked him. The googly on middle, Faf plays inside the line, the ball goes off the outside edge and falls short of first slip.
|13.1 : K Yadav to du Plessis, Floats it up on middle, Faf du Plessis works it to mid-wicket.
|12.6 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, Solid defense to end another good over for India. On off, Rassie van der Dussen pushes it to covers.
|12.5 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, Poor shot! Just outside off and it is on a back of a length. Rassie looks to force it through the off side but gets beaten.
|12.4 : Physio has come out. Faf du Plessis has hurt his fingers. It's been tough going for him and his batting partners so far with the Indian bowlers extracting good bounce and movement from the surface. Big challenge for the Proteas. They will hope there is nothing serious with their skipper here.
|H Pandya to du Plessis, OUCH! That must have hurt. Pandya once again gets some extra bounce out of nowhere. Faf looks to work it but due to the extra bounce, it hits his fingers and then rolls towards square leg. Du Plessis throws his bat away in pain and then completes the run. Straightaway signals for the physio to come out.
|12.3 : H Pandya to du Plessis, Shorter and on off, Faf du Plessis guides it to point.
|12.2 : H Pandya to du Plessis, On the pads, this is worked nicely behind square on the leg side for two.
|12.1 : H Pandya to du Plessis, Length and outside off, it is left alone.
|11.6 : K Yadav to van der Dussen, Full and floated on off, blocked off the front foot to end a tidy first over by Kuldeep.
|11.5 : K Yadav to van der Dussen, Van der Dussen has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|11.4 : K Yadav to van der Dussen, Nicely tossed up this time, outside off, Rassie drives but finds the cover fielder.
|11.3 : K Yadav to du Plessis, Allows the ball to spin back in and then nudges it in front of square leg for one.
|11.2 : K Yadav to van der Dussen, Flatter and on the pads, eased in the gap on the on side for one more.
|11.1 : K Yadav to du Plessis, Starts with a shortish ball on middle, du Plessis moves inside the crease and works it on the leg side. The ball goes in the gap at mid-wicket and they cross.
|10.6 : A leg slip in.
|Double change in the bowling attack from Virat Kohli. It's time for Kuldeep Yadav. A slip in place for him too...
|H Pandya to van der Dussen, Fullish and on off, van der Dussen strokes it to mid off. Good start by Pandya as well.
|10.5 : Two slips now.
|H Pandya to van der Dussen, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|10.4 : H Pandya to du Plessis, Nasty ball! Well played in the end by Faf du Plessis. It is on a length and around off, it shoots off the surface. Faf du Plessis tries to play it by taking one hand off the handle but the ball goes off the higher portion and down to third man for one. Faf was lucky there, it could have gone anywhere.
|10.3 : H Pandya to van der Dussen, Another quick run! Length and on middle, Rassie works it towards square leg and takes one.
|10.2 : H Pandya to du Plessis, Another ball on off, Faf waits for it and guides it down to third man for one.
|10.1 : H Pandya to du Plessis, Back of a length on off, Faf du Plessis stands tall and pushes it to covers.
|9.6 : Hardik Pandya is the first bowling change from India. He has the job to maintain the same intensity. A wide first slip in place...
|Powerplay 2 begins! A maximum of 4 fielders can be put outside the ring now till the 40th over. Given the kind of start the blue team has, they mostly would like to keep attacking with more fielders inside the circle.
|J Bumrah to van der Dussen, Good pace and bounce! On the pads, the ball skids through and also bounces a touch extra. Rassie looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. Just the singe from the 10th. India on top after Powerplay 1.
|9.5 : J Bumrah to van der Dussen, Another one which is angled into the batsman, van der Dussen works it to mid-wicket.
|9.4 : J Bumrah to van der Dussen, Good running! Rassie plays this late and just wide of the fielder at third man. The batsmen run two easily as the throw from the deep is very wayward.
|9.3 : J Bumrah to van der Dussen, Another dot as Rassie defends this towards point.
|9.2 : J Bumrah to van der Dussen, Good length and on off, the batter pushes it to covers.
|9.1 : J Bumrah to van der Dussen, On the fuller side, Rassie finds mid on with the drive.
|8.6 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Unplayable! He got the last two in and this time Kumar gets this one to nip away after pitching it on off. There is also extra bounce. Du Plessis is surprised by it, he looks to defend but the ball beats the outside edge. Tremendous start from India, relentless pressure has been applied from both ends.
|8.5 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Another one which comes in from off, Faf du Plessis looks to push it down to mid off but it goes off the inner half towards mid on.
|8.4 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Well bowled! Gets this one to jag back in from off, Faf looks to keep it out but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|8.3 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Good length again and on off, Faf prods forward and defends it out.
|8.2 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Back of a length on off, Faf pushes it to mid off.
|8.1 : B Kumar to van der Dussen, Good running! Another confident shot by Rassie. He pushes it firmly to the right of cover and takes one.
|7.6 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, Just a single from the over then! Length and on off, Faf leans into it and pushes it to mid off. 4-0-11-2, Bumrah's figures so far.
|7.5 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, Goes wide of the crease now and angles this on off, Faf pushes it to mid on.
|7.4 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, Slightly fuller and on off, Faf du Plessis leans into it and pushes it to covers.
|7.3 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, Another one which is shorter in length, this one takes off after pitching. Du Plessis does well to hop and defend it by taking one hand off the handle.
|7.2 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, Hits the deck hard and lands it on off, Faf stands tall and defends it out.
|7.1 : J Bumrah to van der Dussen, Back of a length on off, Rassie pushes it through covers and takes one early in the over.
|6.6 : B Kumar to du Plessis, FOUR! Nope, poor ball to end the over! This is angled onto the pads, Faf works it through mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
|6.5 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Well bowled again! Pitches it on off and gets this one to come back in. Faf stays rooted to his crease and defends it onto the ground. 5 dots, a maiden?
|6.4 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Angles this one into the batter from wide of the crease and then gets it to straighten. Faf goes back and defends it out.
|6.3 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Once again, it is on a length and outside off, Faf shoulders arms to it.
|6.2 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Length delivery again and on off, Faf is solid in defense.
|6.1 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Good length and on off, Faf goes back and defends it.
|5.6 : J Bumrah to van der Dussen, Gets off the mark with a confident stroke! Length and around off, Rassie plants his front foot forward and pushes it square on the off side for two. Another successful over for India comes to an end.
|5.5 : Rassie van der Dussen is the new batsman in.
|J Bumrah to de Kock, OUT! Bumrah gets his man! He is on fire here! Both the openers back in the hut within Powerplay 1. Loose shot to be honest this one. The length is just behind a driving one and it is outside off. De Kock goes hard at it and away from the body. The ball catches the outside edge and goes quickly to third slip where Kohli takes a sharp catch. Quinton usually does well against India and has been in superb form of late also. But he departs cheaply today leaving his team in t
|5.4 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, Another quick single! Length and on off, this one stays a touch low. Faf defends it towards cover for a quick run.
|5.3 : J Bumrah to de Kock, Nicely played! Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it down to third man for one.
|5.2 : J Bumrah to de Kock, On the stumps again, de Kock plays it with a closed face of the bat and towards mid-wicket.
|5.1 : J Bumrah to de Kock, On the fuller side this time, de Kock strokes it to mid off.
|4.6 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Three dots to end the over! Shortish and outside off, Faf shoulders arms to this one.
|4.5 : B Kumar to du Plessis, The edge is found again but lands short once more! This is just outside off, Faf has a tentative poke at it. The ball hits the outside edge and lands just short of the second slip fielder.
|4.4 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Good ball! Length and outside off, Faf makes a leave.
|4.3 : B Kumar to du Plessis, A couple now! Faf stays back and works it through square leg for a brace.
|4.2 : B Kumar to de Kock, This time, it is nicely worked down to fine leg for a single.
|4.1 : B Kumar to de Kock, FOUR! EDGY! South Africa won't mind though. Length and on the leg pole, it is moving away. De Kock looks to work it on the leg side but due to the away movement, it goes off the leading edge and down to third man for a boundary.
|3.6 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, A dot to end another brilliant over by Bumrah. Good length on off, it is defended. A successful over for India!
|3.5 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, Edged but short! Length and around off again, this one straightens. Faf does well to play it with soft hands and hence, the outside edge does not carry to second slip.
|3.4 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter, Faf looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|3.3 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, FOUR! Bumrah almost got another! That has just gone past the leg stump. Full and just outside off, Faf leans into it and looks to hit it through the off side but the ball hits the inside edge. Almost kisses the leg pole and races to the fine leg fence. He is off the mark with a boundary but a fortunate one.
|3.2 : The South African skipper, Faf du Plessis walks out at number 3.
|J Bumrah to H Amla, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Bumrah draws first blood! This was coming, right? The way he was bowling, a wicket was surely due. He continues bowling this on a length and around off, once again the ball bounces a touch extra. Amla goes back and tries to defend but does not get on top of the bounce. It hits the higher portion of the outside edge and goes straight to Rohit Sharma at second slip. Early breakthrough for India, just the start they would have wanted.
|3.1 : J Bumrah to de Kock, That has flown through! Even Dhoni could not collect it! Length and on off, there is some extra bounce and also some movement away. De Kock's outside edge is beaten once again as he looks to guide it through the off side. The ball swings away further. Hits the fingertip of Dhoni and goes towards third man for a bye.
|2.6 : B Kumar to H Amla, Outside off, left alone. Good over by Bhuvi again, kept things tight after conceding a boundary first ball.
|2.5 : B Kumar to H Amla, On the off pole again, Amla blocks it out.
|2.4 : B Kumar to de Kock, Good length and on the middle pole, de Kock works it through square leg and takes one.
|2.3 : B Kumar to H Amla, Once again there is width offered! Amla opens the face and guides it down to third man for one.
|2.2 : B Kumar to H Amla, Goes back to bowling it on off, Amla blocks it out.
|2.1 : B Kumar to H Amla, FOUR! Caressed! Lovely by Amla. Length and around off, Amla plays it late, opens the face of the bat and guides it past point for a boundary. First of the game.
|1.6 : J Bumrah to de Kock, Beaten for the 4th time in the over! Again the angle away troubles de Kock. Length and on off, it moves away. De Kock once again is rooted to his crease as he tries to defend. Gets beaten. End of a testing first over by Bumrah. Brilliant start for him.
|1.5 : J Bumrah to de Kock, JAFFA! This is unplayable stuff from Bumrah. De Kock can only hope it misses the outside edge. Length and on off, once again it shapes away. De Kock looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|1.4 : J Bumrah to de Kock, Run out opportunity goes abegging! Dhoni misses the stumps from a close range. Don't see that happening a lot. To begin with, it is a poor ball from Bumrah, on the pads. De Kock flicks it towards fine leg. He takes one and then goes for the second run. Jadhav there throws it to Dhoni who is not standing at the stumps. He collects it, turns and then has a shy at his end but misses. De Kock did dive but had Dhoni hit, de Kock would have been a goner.
|1.3 : J Bumrah to de Kock, Three beauties to begin with! Even de Kock is amazed. Length ball and it is angling away from the off pole. De Kock plays inside the line and gets beaten.
|1.2 : J Bumrah to de Kock, Well bowled! Good movement off the pitch too for Bumrah. It has landed on off and then jags away sharply. De Kock first thinks of playing at it but then does well to pull his bat out of the way.
|1.1 : J Bumrah to de Kock, Almost plays it on! On a length and around off, it is angling away from the left-hander. De Kock looks to play away from his body and gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|0.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball. The pacer is playing his 50th ODI and his first World Cup game!
|B Kumar to H Amla, A good nut to end the over! On the off pole, Amla lunges and defends it onto the ground. A tight first over by Kumar.
|0.5 : B Kumar to H Amla, Another good ball! Length and outside off, it is left alone.
|0.4 : B Kumar to de Kock, Well bowled, well played and good running! Kumar lands this on a length and around off, de Kock pushes this towards mid off. Calls early for a single and takes it. He is off the mark.
|0.3 : B Kumar to de Kock, A little too straight this time, de Kock looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|0.2 : B Kumar to de Kock, Back of a length, no swing this time as the length was shorter. De Kock hops and works it to mid-wicket.
|0.1 : B Kumar to H Amla, South Africa are underway straightaway! Kumar lands this on a length and around off, it comes in just a bit. Amla plays it late and down to third man for one.
|0.0 : Out come the openers for South Africa - Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla. It's going to be Bhuvneshwar Kumar to kick off proceedings with the first new ball for India. The conditions are a bit overcast, so there will be some assistance for the pacers early on. A couple of slips in place. All set, here we go, Hashim on strike...
|Time for the national anthems. With India playing, the stadium is jam-packed and the atmosphere is amazing. As soon as the national anthems get over, the Men in Blue get into a huddle before spreading on the field.
|India XI - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
|South Africa XI - Quinton de Kock (WK) , Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|India skipper, Virat Kohli says the crowd support is always going to be massive for them here. Mentions that it is nothing new for them, they have handled such pressure and expectations of having to win each game they play, and that they just need to back their skills. States they arrived late and have seen the pattern of the games which have been played, how teams are approaching the situations and they have tried to learn from it. Further adds in Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Chahal
|South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis says they are batting first because of the make-up of their side. Mentions Hashim Amla is all fit to play and they have brought back all their experienced players for the big game. Informs they have brought in an extra spinner and gone with two all-rounders as Morris is still playing. States there is still a lot of fight left in the team. Further adds they have got 7 games left and they need to win so it is not all over. Ends by saying it is always good to pl
|TOSS - South African skipper, Faf du Plessis flips the coin and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli calls wrongly. SA win the toss and elect to BAT FIRST!
|PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar, one of the two pitch analysts, says that it is a bright sunny day and reckons these conditions are potentially good for India. Mentions that the boundaries make this ground one of the biggest in England and he feels India might not think too much before playing their two spinners. Shaun Pollock, at the other end, feels that the surface has a lot of grass covering but it is white grass. Patchy grass might make it a bit two-paced states the former South Africa pace
|Humbled by England, shocked by Bangladesh! The road for South Africa in this World Cup certainly does not get easier as they come up against the might of India in their third game this tournament. For the Men in Blue though, this will be the first game, almost a week after the World Cup began. They are well-rested, and should be well prepared as well, having got a good read of how things have gone about in the tournament so far. The H2H reads 3-1 in favor of the Proteas but on current form, the