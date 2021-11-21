Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma's fifty, late cameos from Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar help hosts score 184 runs

Deepak Chahar scored 19 runs in the final over of the innings, bowled by Adam Milne to give India's score a much-needed to push in the third T20I.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2021, 09:02 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma's fifty, late cameos from Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar help hosts score 184 runs

Skipper Rohit Sharma continued his splendid form scoring another half-century as he and Ishan Kishan gave India a fabulous start after choosing to bat first in the third and final game of the series. However, three wickets in quick succession followed by a stunning catch from Ish Sodhi to dismiss Rohit sucked all the momentum from India's innings.

The two Iyers - Shreyas and Venkatesh - then tried to rebuild and keep the run rate intatc simultaneously but both got out one after the other. They were followed by two Patels - Axar and Harshal - and the latter smashed two fours and a six to take India's score beyond 160.

Harshal, unfortunately, got out hit-wicket but Deepak Chahar provided the much-needed finish scoring 19 runs in the final over of the innings, bowled by Adam Milne to help India get to a score of 184.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.