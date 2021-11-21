IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma's fifty, late cameos from Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar help hosts score 184 runs

Skipper Rohit Sharma continued his splendid form scoring another half-century as he and Ishan Kishan gave India a fabulous start after choosing to bat first in the third and final game of the series. However, three wickets in quick succession followed by a stunning catch from Ish Sodhi to dismiss Rohit sucked all the momentum from India's innings.

The two Iyers - Shreyas and Venkatesh - then tried to rebuild and keep the run rate intatc simultaneously but both got out one after the other. They were followed by two Patels - Axar and Harshal - and the latter smashed two fours and a six to take India's score beyond 160.

Harshal, unfortunately, got out hit-wicket but Deepak Chahar provided the much-needed finish scoring 19 runs in the final over of the innings, bowled by Adam Milne to help India get to a score of 184.