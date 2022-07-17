IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya dismissed after Ben Stokes takes unbelievable catch, watch video

Hardik Pandya put in an all-round show against England in the third ODI in Manchester. The 28-year-old chose the perfect match to rise to the occasion as he picked up four wickets and also notched a half-century to become only the second Indian player to achieve this feat after Yuvraj Singh in ODI cricket.
Pandya was looking threatening as India were inching toward a historic ODI series win however, Ben Stokes had other ideas. The Englishman completed a diving catch to put an abrupt end to the Indian all-rounder's inning.
The video of Ben Stokes' diving catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya is going viral on social media.
The pair of Pandya and Rishabh Pant brought Team India to the verge of victory from the jaws of defeat as the Men in Blue were reduced to 72/4 but then the middle order rose to the occasion.
Pant continued to attack for the visitors in their chase for a series win as he neared his century as well.
India were 231/5 after 40 overs, with 29 runs needed off 60 balls.