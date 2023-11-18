Headlines

Delhi air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor'; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

Kejriwal calls for suspension of Delhi Chief Secretary over hospital scam, hospital denies claims of Delhi government

'These things...': Hasin Jahan reacts to Payal Ghosh's marriage proposal for estranged husband Mohammed Shami

IND vs AUS ODI World Cup final: Check timings, schedule of all performances at Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh: Russian couple found dead, naked, with injury marks in Manikaran

Ladakh's magnetic hill defies gravity: Cars ascend uphill without ignition

Salman Khan to quit hosting Bigg Boss? Gets upset for this shocking reason: 'Mujhe koi shauk nahi hain...'

Cricketers who were Player of the Match in ODI World Cup finals

7 tips to stay happy alone

Debutants who shined in the 2023 World Cup 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor, expresses gratitude for hosting him: 'Honoured to have..'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail's success, recalls her 'restart' moment in life: 'I got teary-eyed when…'| Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS ODI World Cup final: Check timings, schedule of all performances at Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow

BCCI has shared the list of performances happening at the IND vs AUS ODI World Cup final in Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19. Check all details here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

IND vs AUS World Cup final: The month-long 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is almost over, and the championship match is set to take place between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

As confirmed on Wednesday, the competition will include a formal closing ceremony on Sunday, November 19 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The ODI World Cup final is filled with amazing performances. BCCI has shared details of the ceremony on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "It doesn't get any bigger than this. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime."

Here's the full list of power-packed performances at IND vs AUS ODI World Cup final 2023:

Pre-match: Suryakiran IAF Airshow- 1:35-1:50 pm

1st Innings drinks break: Aditya Gadhvi's performance

Innings break: Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi's performance

2nd Innings drinks break: Laser and light show

