IND vs AUS ODI World Cup final: Check timings, schedule of all performances at Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow

BCCI has shared the list of performances happening at the IND vs AUS ODI World Cup final in Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19. Check all details here.

IND vs AUS World Cup final: The month-long 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is almost over, and the championship match is set to take place between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

As confirmed on Wednesday, the competition will include a formal closing ceremony on Sunday, November 19 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The ODI World Cup final is filled with amazing performances. BCCI has shared details of the ceremony on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "It doesn't get any bigger than this. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime."

It doesn't get any bigger than this



The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nSoIxDwXek — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2023

Here's the full list of power-packed performances at IND vs AUS ODI World Cup final 2023:

Pre-match: Suryakiran IAF Airshow- 1:35-1:50 pm

1st Innings drinks break: Aditya Gadhvi's performance

Innings break: Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi's performance

2nd Innings drinks break: Laser and light show