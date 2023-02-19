IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli breaks this world record of Sachin Tendulkar, details inside

File photo

Star India batter Virat Kohli created one more record today (February 19) during the 2nd Test between India and Australia in Delhi as he became only the second Indian batsman to complete 25000 runs in international cricket.

Kohli came out to bat after the dismissal of India skipper Rohit Sharma and joined hands with Cheteshwar Pujara to complete a chase of 115 runs to help India win the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

By scoring 25,000 runs, the former India captain has broken Sachin Tendulkar’s record in 549 innings. Tendulkar has reached the milestone in 577 innings.

Kohli needed to score 52 runs in the 2nd Test match to go past Tendulkar and he scored 44 runs in the first innings and 20 runs in the second innings to create history. Kohli, 34, was stumped for the first time in his Test career in the second innings of the 2nd Test in Delhi.

In the first Test at Nagpur, Kohli was dismissed for 12 runs. India had defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur Test to grab 1-0 lead in the four-match series.