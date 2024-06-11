Twitter
Meet Ratan Tata's closest aide, youngest general manager, founder of company worth Rs 50000000, his business is..

Ratan Tata has always regarded Shantanu like his son, despite the fact that he is single and has never married.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 03:55 PM IST

Meet Ratan Tata's closest aide, youngest general manager, founder of company worth Rs 50000000, his business is..
One of the most well-known Indian billionaires in the world, Ratan Tata is the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group and is frequently in the headlines for his charitable endeavours. Over the last few years, Ratan Tata has been photographed with a young guy who has captured the attention of his supporters and well-wishers nationwide. The youthful gentleman who frequently accompanies Ratan Tata is Shantanu Naidu, his general manager. He is among billionaire Ratan Tata's closest aides. Shantanu Naidu first gained attention when a video of him honouring Ratan Tata's birthday went viral. Shantanu Naidu has since gained recognition in the business. 

Ratan Tata has always regarded Shantanu like his son, despite the fact that he is single and has never married. 29-year-old Shantanu Naidu began working for Ratan Tata in May of 2022. Pune is the birthplace and upbringing of Shantanu Naidu, who graduated with a degree in engineering in 2014 from Savitribai Phule Pune University. In 2016, Naidu enrolled at Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management to pursue a master's degree in business administration following his graduation.

Naidu's journey took a turn when he joined Tata Elxsi in Pune as an automotive design engineer. In an exclusive story by Your Story, he shared a heartwarming tale of his inspiration. Naidu, who would frequently come across dog carcasses that had been struck by speeding cars, was deeply moved. In a bid to address this issue, he came up with a unique and innovative solution-collars for dogs that would make them visible at night even in the absence of streetlights. This is just one example of the many innovative contributions that Shantanu Naidu has made in his career.

Naidu sent a letter outlining the specifics of his business endeavour to Ratan Tata to gain backing for his proposal. Ratan Tata unexpectedly asked him to a meeting to talk about the project. Two dog enthusiasts met and became friends, which aided Naid in getting a position as Ratan Tata's assistant. In addition, the millionaire invested in Naidu's recently launched Goodfellows, a programme designed to help older adults, and he was hired as general manager. The startup is purportedly valued at about Rs 5 crore.

