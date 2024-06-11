Twitter
Top blue ray cut eyeglasses under Rs 500 on Amazon

Save your eyes from the harmful blue rays coming from digital screens with these Blu-ray-cut computer eyeglasses, just under Rs 1000 on Amazon

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Top blue ray cut eyeglasses under Rs 500 on Amazon
Have you ever wondered why you feel an eye strain after a long laptop work? This is because of the blue rays coming out of the digital screens that are harmful to our eyes if stared for a long time. But what to do if our professional work is computer-based, most of us have the same. We have to focus on the screens for around 8-10 hours a day, hence we need a layer of protection for our sensitive eyes. In this article, we have selected a range of top blue ray cut eyeglasses, that too in your budget, on Amazon. Have a look:

Lenskart Blu | Zero Power Blue Cut Computer Glasses

 

  • About Blu Lens Technology: Featuring Blu Lens technology which helps protect your eyes from harmful blue-violet light emitted by digital devices like smartphones and computers as well as the ultraviolet rays from the sun
  • Ideal for Men & Women; Frame Size: Large; Frame Colour: Matte Transparent; Frame Material: TR90 (Flexible Light-Weight); Frame Dimension: (52-17-142)mm
  • Lens Material: These Blue Cut lenses are anti-glare and crack resistant, offering UV400 protection, and are hydrophobic & dust repellent.

Dervin Blue Light Blocking Glasses

  • Fashion Retro Square Anti Blue Glasses for Men
  • Blue Light Blocking Glasses
  • Size: 140 mm Total Width Frame, Free size fit to All
  • Anti Blue and Anti Eyestrain
  • Transparent Blue Cut Lenses

Aferelle Premium Blue Ray Cut Lens

  •  With these glasses, you’ll start to notice better screen viewing and greater clarity after just a few days of wearing them
  • The average Indian now spends over 7 hours a day looking at a screen. Whether it’s laptops, desktops, tablets, or smartphones - our glasses help reduce the harmful blue light that can cause eye issues and prevent ideal levels of sleep. Also effective against sensitivity to fluorescent lights
  • The TR Frame is updated and the color texture is improved, The frame material is high quality, to make it lightweight. The color of the frame is also improved.

LENSKART BLU- Zero Power Blue Cut Computer Glasses

  • Featuring Blu Lens technology which helps protect your eyes by blocking the harmful blue light emitted by digital devices like your smartphone and computer as well as filtering the UV rays from the sun; Ideal for Men & Women
  • Frame Material: TR90 (Flexible Light-Weight); Frame Size: Large; Frame Colour: Blue; Frame Width: 140mm; Frame Dimension: (53-17-142)mm
  • Lens Material: These Blue Cut lenses are anti-glare and Crack Resistant, offering UV400 protection, and are hydrophobic & dust repellent.
  • Blue Block Phone & Computer Glasses: Blue Full Rim Rectangle Lenskart Blu LB E13737-C2

Intellilens- Zero Power Blue Cut Computer Glasses

  • Our blue light filter glasses for men & women are engineered with ultra-durable and lightweight TR90 material. The blue light glasses are equipped with exquisite temples to allow for long use with maximum comfort.
  • The anti-glare glasses for men and women are made with multi-layered CR39 blue-cut lenses that block out harmful blue light to ease digital eye strain and reduce headaches.
  • Our blue-cut glasses for men and women are made of high-quality TR90 material making them extremely durable. The full-frame spectacles are free size and designed to fit with utmost comfort.
  • The frame blue cut glasses for men and women have a trendy design and come with exquisite temples which add to your style quotient in your day-to-day life.

CREEK Blue Cut Retro Square Eyeglasses

  • Reflect and filter blue light, prevent color distortion, 7-layer anti-reflective coating to reflect and filter blue light, reduce eyestrain, and sleep better. High light transmittance with no noticeable yellow tint to prevent color distortion, and minimize glare from digital screens.
  • Ultra-lightweight and flexible Tr90 nylon frame material for durability and comfortable long-term wear.
  • Reflect and filter 85% of harmful blue light, prevent color distortion, 7-layer anti-reflective coating to reflect and filter blue light, reduce eyestrain, and sleep better.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
