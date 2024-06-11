Twitter
This actress, who worked with Deepika Padukone, gave hit TV shows, died in front of her fiancé when...

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya tragically passed away in a fatal car accident while traveling with her fiancé in Himachal Pradesh.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 04:15 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya
Life reminds us to cherish every moment. Today, we'll discuss an actress who tragically passed away in an accident just months before her wedding. The actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya shocked the world when she passed away on May 23. 

The actress tragically passed away in a fatal car accident while traveling with her fiancé in Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, the actress was set to get married in December 2023.

Early life:

Vaibhavi Upadhyay (25 July 1984 – 22 May 2023) was an Indian actress who gained recognition for her performance as Jasmine Mavani in the 2017 sitcom "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai." She was nominated for an ITA Award for Best Actor (Female) Popular.

Death:

Vaibhavi Upadhyay tragically passed away in a car crash on 22 May 2023. She was traveling with her fiancé when their car met with an accident, her car fell into a gorge in the Banjar neighborhood of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh. She was only 38 years old at the time of her death.

Her family, co-stars, and fans mourned her untimely demise. Her funeral took place in Borivali, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

TV Shows

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya is popularly known for her role as Jasmine in the popular television show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai which also starred Rupali Ganguli, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Satish Shah among others. She has also been featured in the television show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka.

Other than television shows, the actress has also been a part of Bollywood movies like City Lights starring Rajkummar Rao, Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone, and Timir. Other than this, she was also seen in the web series Please Find Attached which is streaming on Amazon Mini TV and also stars Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh.

