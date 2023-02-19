Search icon
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja stars as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India have won their last three Test series against Australia, including two victories on Australian soil.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja stars as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Ravindra Jadeja sets up huge India win over Australia in Delhi Test

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a thrilling victory over Australia on Sunday, as they won the second Test of the four-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi by 6 wickets. The match was a nail-biter, with India's batsmen displaying tremendous resilience to secure the win and retain the trophy.

India have won their last three Test series against Australia, including two victories on Australian soil. With two matches remaining, India have secured an unassailable lead in the series, ensuring that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will remain in their possession. It has been nearly a decade since Australia last held the trophy, with their last victory coming in 2014-15 when they won the series 2-0 at home.

Last week, Australia suffered a crushing defeat in Nagpur, losing all ten wickets in a single session. On Sunday, Australia had a slight advantage, but a remarkable collapse saw them lose nine wickets in the morning session, leaving India with a mere 115 runs to win the Delhi Test.

KL Rahul fell in a bizarre manner before lunch, but the in-form Rohit Sharma ensured that India's pursuit of victory remained on track after Ravindra Jadeja decimated the Australian batting lineup with a career-best performance of 7 for 42. He also achieved his second 10-wicket haul in Test cricket, while R Ashwin added three more wickets to his tally.

Rohit Sharma was batting brilliantly, taking the Australian spinners to task before he was run out due to a disastrous mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara. Nevertheless, India never seemed to be in any danger as Virat Kohli joined Pujara at the crease and kept the scoreboard ticking. Kohli batted with aplomb in the first innings before his innings ended abruptly under contentious circumstances. In the second innings, Kohli continued to make a powerful statement and shattered Australia's morale as India sailed to a comfortable victory.

The day belonged to Ravindra Jadeja, who had made a sensational return to international cricket with an all-round effort in Nagpur the previous week. Despite being more expensive with the ball in Delhi, he still managed to pick up three wickets, score a crucial 26 runs, and then demolish the Australian side with a remarkable seven-wicket haul.

