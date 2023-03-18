Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 2nd ODI match

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Australia 2nd ODI at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 2nd ODI match
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team and Fantasy Tips

On Sunday, March 19, India and Australia will face off in the second ODI of their three-match series. India currently holds a 1-0 lead and is eager to seal the deal in the upcoming match. The return of skipper Rohit Sharma is a massive boost for the team, and they are looking to capitalize on this advantage. Meanwhile, Australia is determined to make a comeback and level the series.

In the first ODI, India struggled to chase down a small total of 189, with the top order falling to Mitchell Starc's inswing. However, KL Rahul and Jadeja's impressive performance saved the day for India. The team is now focused on improving their batting display in the second ODI. On the other hand, the bowlers performed exceptionally well, with Siraj and Shami wreaking havoc in the powerplay and middle overs.

Australia also faced difficulties with the bat in hand, with only Mitchell Marsh managing to adjust to the Mumbai pitch. Steve Smith and Labuschagne need to step up their game in the upcoming match to give Australia a fighting chance.

Match Details

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Date and Time: March 19th, 2023, 1:30 PM IST 
 
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Steve Smith

All-rounders – Jadeja, Green, Marsh

Bowlers – Shami, Starc, Zampa, Siraj

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith (vc), Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli turns Usain Bolt, sprints from short cover to mid-wicket to collect the ball in 1st ODI vs AUS

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
Top 5 summer vacation destinations for stunning landscapes, beaches and cultural experiences
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's luxurious Mumbai home: All-white bedroom, chic living room, grand entrance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check eligibility, how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.