IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 2nd ODI match

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team and Fantasy Tips

On Sunday, March 19, India and Australia will face off in the second ODI of their three-match series. India currently holds a 1-0 lead and is eager to seal the deal in the upcoming match. The return of skipper Rohit Sharma is a massive boost for the team, and they are looking to capitalize on this advantage. Meanwhile, Australia is determined to make a comeback and level the series.

In the first ODI, India struggled to chase down a small total of 189, with the top order falling to Mitchell Starc's inswing. However, KL Rahul and Jadeja's impressive performance saved the day for India. The team is now focused on improving their batting display in the second ODI. On the other hand, the bowlers performed exceptionally well, with Siraj and Shami wreaking havoc in the powerplay and middle overs.

Australia also faced difficulties with the bat in hand, with only Mitchell Marsh managing to adjust to the Mumbai pitch. Steve Smith and Labuschagne need to step up their game in the upcoming match to give Australia a fighting chance.

Match Details

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Date and Time: March 19th, 2023, 1:30 PM IST



IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Steve Smith

All-rounders – Jadeja, Green, Marsh

Bowlers – Shami, Starc, Zampa, Siraj

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith (vc), Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj

