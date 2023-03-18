Watch: Virat Kohli turns Usain Bolt, sprints from short cover to mid-wicket to collect the ball in 1st ODI vs AUS

Image Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli's love and enthusiasm for cricket keep him going, but he also maintains his amazing fitness to ensure that his body and mind coordinate properly. His brilliance was on full display at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during India's first ODI against Australia. Kohli was seen running from the off-side to the leg side of the ground in a flash, leaving the audience in awe.

During the 11th over of the match, Mitchell Marsh hit a shot towards the mid-wicket. Kohli, who was positioned at the covers, immediately sprang into action and sprinted towards the ball. He crossed the pitch with lightning speed and managed to grab the ball before the mid-wicket fielder could get to it. Although the Australian batsmen were able to complete two runs, Kohli's impressive display of athleticism and determination undoubtedly inspired his teammates to be more agile on the field.

As Kohli jogged back to his fielding position, he couldn't help but chuckle to himself, clearly impressed with his own effort.

WATCH:

In the first ODI between India and Australia, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja led India to a thrilling victory. Rahul's unbeaten 75 and Jadeja's unbeaten 45 helped India chase down the target of 189 runs in just 39.5 overs, securing a 5-wicket win. Despite a top-order collapse, the duo's partnership proved to be the game-changer.

India's bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, were also instrumental in the win, picking up three wickets each to bowl out Australia for 188 runs. Despite a strong start from Mitchell Marsh, who scored 81 off 65 balls, Australia failed to capitalize on their early momentum and were eventually outplayed by India.

