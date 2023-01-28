ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to watch India W vs England W final live in India?

File Photo

India and England Women will clash in a thrilling battle for the inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup title in the final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday, January 29. Both teams have been formidable throughout the tournament and are the ideal contenders for the grand finale.

The Women in Blue have only suffered one defeat in the tournament, emerging victorious against New Zealand in the semi-finals. In stark contrast, the English team has remained undefeated throughout the World Cup, culminating in a triumphant victory over their arch-rivals Australia in the semi-finals.

Here’s all you need to about ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final:

What time will India U-19 vs England take place?

India vs England U-19 Women's World Cup final will commence live at 1:45 PM IST on Sunday, January 29.

Where will India U-19 vs England take place?

India's U-19 team will take on England at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

How to watch India U-19 vs England live?

The live telecast of the ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final match between India Women and England Women will be available on Star Sports Select 1 in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the India W vs England final in India?

The live stream of the ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final between India Women and England Women will be available on Fancode in India.

Squads

India women: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Hurley Gala, Sonia Mendhiya, Shabnam MD, Falak Naz, Soppadhandi Yashasri

England women: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Charis Pavely, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott

