T20 World Cup: Afghanistan register their highest T20 score in commanding win over Scotland

A five-wicket haul by Mujeeb Ur Rahman completed Afghanistan’s upheaval of Scotland by a monumental margin of 130 runs in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World 2021 on Monday, October 25.

Not just Rahman, Rashid Khan also starred with the ball to pick up four wickets to dismantle the Scotland batting line up. Five Scottish batters got out for ducks as they chased a lost cause.

With 3 wickets in only the fourth over, Rahman decided the fate of the match as Scotland crumbled under pressure with a target of 191 set by Afghanistan in the first innings.

From there on Scotland never really recovered as the side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mujeeb came back to pick two more wickets as Scotland got reduced 45/7 in the eighth over. In the end, Scotland was folded for 60 runs in the 11th over as Rashid took two wickets in two balls.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Afghanistan scored 190/4 at the end of 20 overs. Najibullah Zadran was dismissed on the final ball of the innings after he smashed 59 off 34 balls to steer Afghanistan to 190.

Afghanistan got off to a blazing start as openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad whacked boundaries in the powerplay and took their side over the 50-run mark within six overs.

While Shahzad scored 22, Zazai missed out on fifty as his blistering knock of 44 came to an end in the 10 over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran then stitched an 87-run stand for the third wicket. While Gurbaz departed in the 19th over, Najibullah took Afghanistan to 190 before being dismissed.