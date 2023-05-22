'I am playing my best T20 cricket again': Virat Kohli takes a dig at critics, shows confidence despite loss against GT

Virat Kohli

Despite their loss to Gujarat Titans and getting out of the race for IPL 2023 trophy, Virat Kohli is pumped up after an unprecedented seventh IPL hundred. After his 7th century, on Sunday, Virat Kohli took a dig at his critics who felt that he was all but over as a T20 batter, saying he is playing some of his best cricket in the shortest format.

Virat Kohli, whose strike rate and batting against spin in the middle overs have often been questioned, has now scored back-to-back hundreds against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, taking him atop the list of the highest number of century-makers in the cash-rich league.

"I felt great. A lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don't feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again," Kohli said during a snap interview with the BCCI's 'world feed' after his 61-ball 101 not out in a must-win final league game for RCB.

As for the roller-coaster match yesterday, after a long wait of 55 minutes for the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans to start due to rain, the crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium was treated to a spectacular one-man show from Virat Kohli.

Kohli's efforts of carrying his bat through the innings with 13 fours and a six at a strike rate of 165.57 meant Bangalore posted a competitive 197/5, giving hope to their die-hard fans in the stadium about reaching the playoffs and keeping the quest for the elusive trophy alive.

But Shubman Gill, the heir apparent of Kohli in the Indian batting line-up, sizzled with an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls, also his second straight IPL century, laced with hitting five fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 200 to break countless Bangalore-supporting hearts in the stadium and steal Virat Kohli's thunder.