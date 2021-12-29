Hospital reveals Sourav Ganguly's condition after testing positive for COVID-19

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly who had tested positive for COVID-19 is said to be in a stable condition. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, who was admitted to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on Monday, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite being double-vaccinated, his RT-PCR test had returned positive, but Woodlands hospital released a statement to reveal his current status and said that he was doing well.

"On the second day of admission, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president and former India captain, is haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air. He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch," read the official statement from the hospital.

It further added the names of the doctors who were looking after him. "The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda is keeping a close watch on his health status," it further added.

This isn't the first time the former skipper has been hospitalized. Due to some cardiac issues, he was admitted earlier in January twice, and that too in quick succession after complaining of "chest discomfort". The former cricketer's brother, Snehasish Ganguly, had also tested COVID-19 positive earlier this year.