'Goosebumps aagye yarr', Shreyas Iyer video calls Rinku Singh after his 5-sixes finish against GT

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is out of the IPL 2023 due to a back injury video called the match-winner for his team and showed his love and praise for his magnificent knock against the defending champion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Rinku Singh’s 5 sixes to Yash Dayal in the last over gave goosebumps to many cricket fans around the world as the right handed KKR batter displayed some unbelievable scenes in the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (April 9) evening of IPL 2023. KKR needed 29 in the last over when Umesh Yadav took a single and Rinku came on strike. With 28 needed off the last 5 deliveries the 25 years old pulled off the impossible by hitting 5 back to back sixes in the world largest cricket stadium. 

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is out of the IPL 2023 due to a back injury video called the match-winner for his team and showed his love and praise for his magnificent knock against the defending champion. Iyer started the conversation by saying “Rinku Bhaiya Zindabad (long live Rinku)”. The star batter couldn't hold his excitement and replied “God’s plan bhaiya”. The video tweeted by KKR official page has already been retweeted more than thousand times.

 

Apart from Rinku’s unbelievable knock, GT skipper for the game, Rashid Khan, also carved a record in his name by taking the first hat-trick of IPL 2023 and became the only bowler to take 4 hat-tricks in T-20 cricket. But his hard work completely went in vain by his teammate Yash Dayal who conceded 5 sixes in the last over leading one of the dramatic finishes in the IPL history.

Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
