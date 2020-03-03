Fist bumps not handshakes: Joe Root reveals how his side is trying to combat coronavirus outbreak ahead Sri Lanka tour

Until last week, China reported 508 new cases and another 71 deaths, 68 of them in the central city of Wuhan, where the epidemic was first detected in December.

England skipper Joe Root revealed on Tuesday (March 3) that his side is avoiding shaking hands ahead of their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus across the globe.

Instead of the old-school handshakes with each other, the players are using the "well-established fist bump".

According to Root, the players are trying to minimize any physical contact with each other in Sri Lanka after a lot of them fell sick during their tour of South Africa.

"After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum and we've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria," Root was quoted as saying by IndiaToday.

"We are not shaking hands with each other, using instead the well-established fist bump, and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the anti-bacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs."

"There is no suggestion that the tour will be affected, but of course it is an evolving situation so we are in regular contact with the authorities and will proceed as advised, but at this stage we fully expect the tour to continue as planned," the skipper added.

The Three-Lions are set to take on Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI in a practice matches to settle themselves to the foreign conditions. After which the teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series.

The fast-spreading Coronavirus from China is threatening a lot of sporting events across the world. Until last week, China reported 508 new cases and another 71 deaths, 68 of them in the central city of Wuhan, where the epidemic was first detected in December.

The updates bring mainland China’s totals to 77,658 cases and 2,663 deaths. South Korea now has the second-most cases in the world with 977, including 10 deaths. In Japan four deaths have been reported, however, Pound has encouraged athletes to keep training.

Even the 2020 Olympics - hosted by Japan - is under the threat of being postponed due to the rapid spread of the virus.