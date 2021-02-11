Fans shout 'Sachin' outside residence of Tendulkar after ex-cricketer faces backlash for tweet on farmers' protest

Sachin Tendulkar received support as several fans rallied around the cricketer's house to express their support.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar faced backlash on social media after his tweet regarding the farmers' protest did not sit down well by some netizens.

The Master Blaster had tweeted from his official account urging countrymen to stay together in situations of turmoil. Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda".

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

This statement came after foreign celebrities started tweeting about the protest gaining international attention. While several cricket fans called out the cricketer and accused him of supporting the government, some fans also agreed with what the cricketer had said.

Soon after facing heat on social media, the former Indian batsman received support as several fans rallied around the cricketer's house to express their support for the batting star. The group felt that Tendulkar was getting undue criticism for his comments, Times Now reported.

Several videos showed fans chanting the famous 'Sachin, Sachin, Sachin' outside Tendulkar’s residence in Mumbai.

Not just Sachin, several other former and current cricketers expressed their opinions on the matter. Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with his deputies, Ajinkya Rahane (Test vice-captain) and Rohit Sharma (ODI and T20I vice-captain) had also uploaded tweets on the issue.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday (February 6) had said that iconic cricketer should exercise caution while speaking on the issues related to any other field.

"Many people have reacted sharply to the stand by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin to exercise caution while speaking about any other field," Pawar was quoted by news agency ANI.