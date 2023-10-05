ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: England achieves unprecedented milestone in ODI history, all 11 players make....

In an extraordinary moment of cricket history, the England batting lineup etched their names into the record books during their opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand

In an extraordinary moment of cricket history, the England batting lineup etched their names into the record books during their opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5. This game witnessed an unprecedented occurrence in ODI cricket, with all 11 batters in the England team scoring in double digits during a single innings.

Joe Root led the way for England with a well-constructed 77, while Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali contributed 11 runs each, marking the lowest individual score in the England innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This remarkable achievement marked the first instance of all batters reaching double figures in a 50-over cricket match, encompassing both men's and women's cricket

In the World Cup 2023 opener, England, under the leadership of stand-in captain Tom Latham, was invited to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which appeared sparsely populated initially. The opening partnership between Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow resulted in a 40-run alliance. Contrary to expectations, England's openers exercised caution rather than going for aggressive shots. However, Malan's dismissal, due to a loose shot, came as the first wicket to fall in the tournament, with Matt Henry claiming the scalp Jonny Bairstow, too, couldn't carry on, falling to Mitchell Santner for 33.

Harry Brook, on the other hand, adopted an aggressive approach but was dismissed for 25 from 16 balls, courtesy of left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra. Glenn Phillips accounted for the wickets of Moeen Ali and Joe Root with deliveries that offered little assistance to the bowler.

Jos Buttler took charge in the middle overs, contributing a brisk 43 off 42 balls after entering the crease at No. 6. However, Matt Henry struck a crucial blow in the 34th over. Despite England slipping to 188 for 5, they managed to recover and posted a total of 282 runs in their allotted 50 overs. This resurgence was facilitated by valuable contributions from the likes of Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

Tom Latham's astute captaincy reflected in his strategic use of bowlers, even as New Zealand missed the services of key players like Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, who played u pivotal role in the bowling effort, commented, "They got off to a flyer, but our spinners and seamers in the middle overs brought us back into the game, restricting them to 280 was pleasing. When Stokes was rested, one left-hander was taken out, but Latham used his other options well."

The match will be remembered not only for England's batting feat but also for the strategic brilliance displayed by both teams.