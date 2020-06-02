ECB announces England's behind-closed-doors Test series against West Indies

In an attempt to get sports back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that England Men’s Test series against West Indies will take place behind closed doors in July.

The Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford will host the test series from July 8 onwards. However, the Windies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9 and travel to Emirates Old Trafford for quarantining and training. They will be at this location for three-weeks before moving to the Ageas Bowl for the start of the first Test.

England vs West Indies:

First Test vs West Indies: 8-12 July at Ageas Bowl

Second Test vs West Indies: 16-20 July at Emirates Old Trafford

Third Test vs West Indies: 24-28 July at Emirates Old Trafford

According to ECB’s statement, an independent Host Venue Panel (HVP) has recommended the use of two full matchday broadcast venues for the West Indies Test series.

As for other schedules for the Men and Women, the decision about the same will be determined at a later date.

The venues:

The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford will receive an administration fee for staging the Test series. All additional central costs will be met by the ECB.

Edgbaston has also been selected as a contingency venue and will be used to stage additional training throughout July.

ECB Director of Events, Steve Elworthy, in the statement, said, “Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters, and media.

“We are in daily dialogue with Government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval.

“We would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their co-operation and dedication in making this tour a reality, and we all look forward to the prospect of cricket returning in the coming weeks.”