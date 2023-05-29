'Do we want MS Dhoni to play all his life?': India legend opines on CSK skipper's future post IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has shared his candid thoughts on the future of MS Dhoni, stating that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has already made his mark in the game.

The topic of Dhoni's future has been a hotly debated issue throughout the IPL 2023 campaign, with fans and experts alike offering their perspectives. While some, including Harbhajan Singh, Michael Hussey, and Dwayne Bravo, believe that Dhoni will continue playing, the man himself has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

"I don't know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction will be around December. So why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. But, I will always be there for CSK, whether it's in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside," MS Dhoni told Harsha Bhogle for the official broadcasters.

During the rain delay in the IPL 2023 Final, Kapil Dev shared his thoughts on the future of Dhoni with ABP News, as reported by Crictracker. He suggested that while Dhoni had accomplished a great deal as the CSK skipper, he wouldn't be playing forever.

"He has been playing IPL for 15 years. Why is it that we are only talking about Dhoni? He has done his work. What more do we want from him? Do we want him to play all his life? That is not going to happen. We should instead be thankful that he played for 15 years. Whether he plays next year or not, before departing he has played impressively. He may not have scored big runs but he led the team to the final and it shows what is the importance of a skipper in the game of cricket," said Kapil Dev.

Regardless of whether Dhoni makes the announcement or not, fans will have to wait another night to find out. This is due to the IPL 2023 final being rescheduled to a Reserve Day, which will now take place on Monday.

READ| 'By a long margin for sure’: AB de Villiers names this RR star as his favourite player of IPL 2023