Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Do we want MS Dhoni to play all his life?': India legend opines on CSK skipper's future post IPL 2023

The topic of Dhoni's future has been a hotly debated issue throughout the IPL 2023 campaign, with fans and experts alike offering their perspectives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

'Do we want MS Dhoni to play all his life?': India legend opines on CSK skipper's future post IPL 2023
MS Dhoni (File Photo)

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has shared his candid thoughts on the future of MS Dhoni, stating that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has already made his mark in the game. 

The topic of Dhoni's future has been a hotly debated issue throughout the IPL 2023 campaign, with fans and experts alike offering their perspectives. While some, including Harbhajan Singh, Michael Hussey, and Dwayne Bravo, believe that Dhoni will continue playing, the man himself has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

"I don't know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction will be around December. So why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. But, I will always be there for CSK, whether it's in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside," MS Dhoni told Harsha Bhogle for the official broadcasters.

During the rain delay in the IPL 2023 Final, Kapil Dev shared his thoughts on the future of Dhoni with ABP News, as reported by Crictracker. He suggested that while Dhoni had accomplished a great deal as the CSK skipper, he wouldn't be playing forever.

"He has been playing IPL for 15 years. Why is it that we are only talking about Dhoni? He has done his work. What more do we want from him? Do we want him to play all his life? That is not going to happen. We should instead be thankful that he played for 15 years. Whether he plays next year or not, before departing he has played impressively. He may not have scored big runs but he led the team to the final and it shows what is the importance of a skipper in the game of cricket," said Kapil Dev.

Regardless of whether Dhoni makes the announcement or not, fans will have to wait another night to find out. This is due to the IPL 2023 final being rescheduled to a Reserve Day, which will now take place on Monday. 

READ| 'By a long margin for sure’: AB de Villiers names this RR star as his favourite player of IPL 2023

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 709 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.