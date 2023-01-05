Cricket Australia to review third umpire's camera set-up after Marnus Labuschagne controversy

Image Source: Twitter

After a dispute emerged on Day 1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Cricket Australia is debating whether to provide third umpire footage from both broadcasting rights holders in order to make better judgements in the Decision Review System (DRS).

South Africa were left disappointed after the third umpire judged Marnus Labuschagne not out after he edged the ball back to the slips. With a gentle signal of declaring Labuschagne out, the on-field umpire asked the third umpire for a review of the situation.

The third umpire was given two perspectives on the ball. The ball appeared to have touched the ground in one of the angles.

Third Umpire Kettleborough mostly watched side-on replays of the catch, but a front-on viewpoint from the Seven Network, shared on social media on Wednesday, brought the third umpire's ruling into question.

However, Kettleborough was unable to see the perspective because the third umpire is currently only able to see the host broadcaster, Fox Sports.

Caught at slip! Or maybe not...



Marnus Labuschagne is not out on 70 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/OZ6N06fRZ6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2023

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley agreed with the match officials' decision, but stated the board will look into it.

"The broadcasting of cricket is probably the most complicated of any of the major sports," he told SEN.

"We have a huge number of cameras. Yesterday was really, really fine margins. The match referees and umpires are making the best calls they can with the information they have available," Hockley further added.

"It's something we will think about and have a look at and review. We'll have a look at it after the end of the Test match," he said.

Due to poor lighting, just 47 overs were played on the first day of the Test match. The lights at Sydney Cricket Ground were insufficient to allow the game to continue, and according to Hockley, they are about to be upgraded.

"It was extremely frustrating, particularly the combination of light and rain," Hockley said.

"Clearly the rules [about low light] are there with safety in mind," he said. "I think changing of the ball during play is really problematic. I think that introduces a little bit too much variability into the game.

"I'm hopeful that with lighting upgrades, there's a big move to LEDs from the traditional bulbs, that we'll see fewer and fewer of these types of delays," the CEO concluded.

