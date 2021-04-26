IPL 2021: Captain Morgan's KKR back on points table after defeating Punjab Kings by 5 wickets

Surely an important win for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they break their losing streak after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before the clash, KKR were at the bottom of the IPL points table, but have now jumped to the fifth spot with Punjab on the sixth.

Captain Eoin Morgan led from the front with his 47* off 40 balls after his bowlers had restricted Punjab's batting order to 123 for 9. Morgan came in at a critical time in the chase after three early wickets.

However, he counter-punched along with Rahul Tripathi to ride through the wobble and pulled things back with dew playing a major role.

Earlier, KKR bowlers backed their skipper Morgan's decision of bowling after winning the toss as they bowled on tight lengths and did not give any loose balls to Punjab batters to score freely.

Apart from openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, no other batsman was able to stitch a decent partnership. Rahul and Mayank gave a slow start to the side and added 36-run for the opening wicket. Pat Cummins bagged the first wicket for his side as he dismissed Rahul (19) in the sixth over.

Chris Gayle could not live up to the expectation as he was sent back to the pavilion on a golden duck by Shivam Mavi. Things did not turn good for Punjab as Deepak Hooda (1) too departed cheaply in the eighth over.Nicholas Pooran and Mayank build an 18-run brief stand for the fourth wicket but Narine broke the partnership. Mayank departed after scoring 31 runs studded with two sixes.

Punjab kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Moises Henriques (2), Pooran (19), Shahrukh Khan (13), and Ravi Bishnoi (1) failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard.

In the death overs, Chris Jordan's 30-run knock-off 18 balls guided the side to a respectable total in the end. For KKR, Krishna returned with the figures of 3-30 in his four overs while Cummins and Narine scalped two wickets each.

