'BCCI wants to destroy his career', allege fans after Sanju Samson is excluded from playing XI for the 1st T20I

Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson missed out on his place in the XI for the first T20I against England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Samson, who has been included in the squad for the first T20I only, failed to get a chance despite registering his highest T20I score in the last match against Ireland.

With Rohit coming back to the playing XI, he had to make way for him which means another opener Ishan Kishan keeps his place. Sanju fans had earlier stated that politics is being played with Samson as he is not being given a consistent run in the XI. They reiterated the same sentiment, saying that he deserves better.

Check out the tweets by Sanju Samson's angry fans

India should have separate teams for North India and South India



We can clearly see BCCI is biased towards cowbelt players#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/uvIwGeJjlk July 7, 2022

Sanju samson is undoubtly one of the best batsman in T20 in last few years and he has also showned his potential in International T20.



But why is he getting ignored by bcci? #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/ClQ83Ddd53 — Sanju Samson Arm (@SanjuSamsonEra) July 7, 2022

Sanju Samson isn’t good enough to play in a 2nd india 11 now ?

He’s literally much better t20 player than some Indian batsman who r going to feature in wc #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/gCplQmoIHh July 7, 2022

What was the Motive of selecting Sanju Samson in Squad if you don't want to go with him chances you are just giving him false hopes !!

From Last 5 Matches He did Well ..

Still Neglected in Selection #BCCI #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/pwAnW6501g — Vishal Rajora (@Vrajora2001) July 7, 2022

Earlier, Rohit Sharma also dropped Umran Malik from the XI, giving international debut to Arshdeep Singh, who plays for Punjab Kings in IPL. Arshdeep is a fine swing bowler, who is equally good at the death. There was no place for Umran in the playing XI. Hopefully, he will get a go in the two games to come.