'BCCI wants to destroy his career', allege fans after Sanju Samson is excluded from playing XI for the 1st T20I

Sanju Samson's fans had earlier stated that politics is being played with the RR captain as he is not being given a consistent run in the XI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 12:12 AM IST

Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson missed out on his place in the XI for the first T20I against England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Samson, who has been included in the squad for the first T20I only, failed to get a chance despite registering his highest T20I score in the last match against Ireland.

With Rohit coming back to the playing XI, he had to make way for him which means another opener Ishan Kishan keeps his place. Sanju fans had earlier stated that politics is being played with Samson as he is not being given a consistent run in the XI. They reiterated the same sentiment, saying that he deserves better.

Check out the tweets by Sanju Samson's angry fans

Earlier, Rohit Sharma also dropped Umran Malik from the XI, giving international debut to Arshdeep Singh, who plays for Punjab Kings in IPL. Arshdeep is a fine swing bowler, who is equally good at the death. There was no place for Umran in the playing XI. Hopefully, he will get a go in the two games to come.

