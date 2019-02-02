Australia vs Sri Lanka: Karunaratne stretchered off after being struck on the neck by Cummins' bouncer

Sri Lanka's opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne was stretchered off during Day two of the ongoing second Test against Australia in Canberra on Saturday.

Karunaratne was struck on the neck from a nasty bouncer by Aussie pacer Pat Cummins.

The Sri Lankan, who was playing his 58th Test, was 46 not out when th2 142KPH-ball came flying onto his helmet, close to the neck area. Soon after that, the batter was flat on the ground as the Australian players ran to check on him.

A doctor and physio ran onto the ground and called for more medics.

A poignant moment at the Manuka Oval, with Karunaratne being stretchered off to the crowd giving a generous standing ovation #AUSvSL #AUSvsSL pic.twitter.com/hrQTVclN5M — Vijay Arumugam (@vijayarumugam) February 2, 2019

“Karunaratne was wearing a helmet with the rear attachments designed to shield a batsman’s neck, and though it was the equipment that the ball seemed to strike, he immediately collapsed backwards, losing grip of his bat,” a report said.

After some 10 minutes, Karunaratne was stretched-off the field on a golf buggy.

“Karunaratne was shown speaking and moving his hands while the medi-cab was called to the field. Local medical support then helped the 30-year-old on to the stretcher before being carted off to the applause of crowd. Australia team doctor Richard Shaw held the batsman’s neck as he left the playing arena," according to a report on cricket.com.au

"Dimuth complained of pain in neck and tingling to his hands following being struck in the back of the neck, decision then made to transport him to hospital where he is currently being assessed. Updates will be provided when more is known," read the latest update from Cricket Australia on the Sri Lankan.