Ashwin seeks help from MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2024, requests for…

The tournament will begin with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22 at Chepauk.

Ravichandran Ashwin seeks help from MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings for tickets of the opening match of the upcoming edition of the IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a tweet, Ashwin shared that his children are eager to attend the opening match, but he's facing challenges securing tickets due to high demand.

'Unreal ticket demand for the #CSKvRCB #IPL2024 opener at Chepauk. My kids want to the see opening ceremony and the game.' Ashwin tweeted on his official X account.

However, lot of fans were disappointed because they had trouble booking tickets for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore season opener on March 22 due to technical glitches. The IPL 2024 will start with a big ceremony on Friday. Then, there will be a big match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, two teams from South India.

People are really excited because it's the first time MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will play against each other since last year. Everyone expects it to be a tough match because both teams want to start the tournament well.