‘2 drink ho gayi to phir yes’, Virat Kohli recalls being a party animal in the past

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli is definitely an entertainer both on and off the field and we have witnessed him dancing and having fun with his teammates on various occasions. Now, Anushka Sharma has revealed some unknown things about her husband Virat Kohli and said that it is Kolhi who is more likely to steal the show at parties on the dance floors. Recently in an interview with Star Sports during Indian Sports Honours event, the former Indian skipper that earlier he used to drink alcohol and would take the dance floor right after 2 drinks.



During an Interview when Anushka was asked, among two who is more likely to steal the show? She pointed at Kohli and said, “He loves singing and dancing.” The Run Machine indeed looked surprised after the compliment. Virat then said, “ “I don’t drink anymore but pehle party my ghus ke agar 2 drink ho gayi to phir yes (I don’t drink anymore but earlier once I had consumed two drinks at a party, then yes). Takeover to a point where don’t want me there. I don’t care then 2-3 drinks ke baad (I don’t care after 2-3 drinks). Not anymore though. This is back in the day.”



Anushka was asked who is her 3 am friend and she pointed again at Virat and said we don't really stay up that late as we prefer to go to bed by 9:30. “If either of us is awake at 3 am then we call but we don’t want to be awake at 3 am. We sleep very early, so we have no interest in being awake at 3 am. We sleep very early so it's already past our bedtime.”



Anushka also revealed how she admires Kohli’s memory and said, “One of the things which I was very impressed with before we started dating ki iski memory bohot achi hai (His memory is really good). This will really help me.”