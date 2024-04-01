RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB eye major win against LSG in Bengaluru

Follow live score from match 15 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and LSG here.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play against Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on April 2nd, starting at 7:30 PM. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won only 1 out of their 3 games, placing them second-last on the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.711.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have won one of their two games, defeating Punjab Kings by 21 runs in their last match. They are currently 6th on the table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.025. Fans can look forward to an exciting match between these teams.