RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB eye major win against LSG in Bengaluru

Follow live score from match 15 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and LSG here.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play against Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on April 2nd, starting at 7:30 PM. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won only 1 out of their 3 games, placing them second-last on the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.711.
Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have won one of their two games, defeating Punjab Kings by 21 runs in their last match. They are currently 6th on the table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.025. Fans can look forward to an exciting match between these teams.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma