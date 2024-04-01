Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Tirunelveli Constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan: 'If we...'

Meet brothers, sons of govt clerk, who will donate Rs 5000 crore for…

'Need to have delicate balance': CJI DY Chandrachud on probe agencies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB eye major win against LSG in Bengaluru

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Tirunelveli Constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

This Mughal prince was called Panditji

10 Shah Rukh Khan films that became highest grossers of the year

8 Japanese lifestyle hacks for success

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan: 'If we...'

Karan Johar asked himself if he made 'path-breaking film' when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released: 'I was assaulted...'

Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, friends with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; millionaire heir worth...

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB eye major win against LSG in Bengaluru

Follow live score from match 15 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and LSG here.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 09:35 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play against Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on April 2nd, starting at 7:30 PM. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won only 1 out of their 3 games, placing them second-last on the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.711.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have won one of their two games, defeating Punjab Kings by 21 runs in their last match. They are currently 6th on the table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.025. Fans can look forward to an exciting match between these teams.

LIVE BLOG

  • 01 Apr 2024, 09:34 PM

    RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Apr 2024, 09:32 PM

    RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants from Bengaluru. Stay tuned for latest updates.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock, Mayank Yadav shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs

Meet man who graduated at 17, MBA at 19, left high-paying CEO job at 40, built Rs 20000 crore company, now is...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB matric results to be announced today; check time, how to download

Meet Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s brother-in-law, a Tata scholar, he used to work for Indian cricket team’s…

This actress did over 100 films, kept her marriage secret, became TV star, charged Rs 8 crore per episode, net worth..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement