CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, opt to bat first

Follow live score and latest updates from match 1 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and RCB here.

The newly appointed captain of the Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad, is leading his squad against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2024. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday starting at 8 pm.

The Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other in 31 matches, with CSK winning 20 and RCB winning 10. One match ended in a draw. Additionally, CSK has won 46 IPL matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and lost 18.

On Thursday, Gaikwad, who made his debut with CSK in 2020, was named the new captain of the team by the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down from the position.

Under Dhoni's leadership, the Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL trophy 5 times - in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.