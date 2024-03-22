Twitter
CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, opt to bat first

Follow live score and latest updates from match 1 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and RCB here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 07:45 PM IST

CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024
The newly appointed captain of the Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad, is leading his squad against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2024. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday starting at 8 pm.

The Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other in 31 matches, with CSK winning 20 and RCB winning 10. One match ended in a draw. Additionally, CSK has won 46 IPL matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and lost 18.

On Thursday, Gaikwad, who made his debut with CSK in 2020, was named the new captain of the team by the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down from the position.

Under Dhoni's leadership, the Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL trophy 5 times - in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

  • 22 Mar 2024, 07:30 PM

    CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bat

    Faf du Plessis: We'll bat first. Looks a good wicket, conditions here are a bat first wicket. First time back here, great to see the Chennai fans again but I'm here with RCB and hopefully we can turn over a very good CSK team. Prep has been good, we need to turn up now. A seasoned campaigner, brings that experience. Really good, our bowling resources fit well. Got more backup. Hopefully, injuires don't bother us too much. Alzarri Joseph comes in tonight, got a few spinners in the middle. And since we are batting first, we'll see how it goes

    Ruturaj Gaikwad: Feel privledged. But I want to try and be in my shoes, not fill anybody's shoes. I got to know last week, but Mahi bhai hinted at it last year. Everyone is experienced here, sadly we are missing Conway and Pathirana. We've got Rachin and Mitchell coming in though this year so they should fit in well. Four overseas - Mitchell, Rachin, Fizz and Theekshana. The mystery spinner Sameer Rizvi is making his debut as well.

  • 22 Mar 2024, 07:23 PM

    CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: 

    Chasing at Chepauk has proven to be challenging due to the pitch slowing down in the latter half of the match. Therefore, opting to bat first would be a strategic choice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

  • 22 Mar 2024, 07:19 PM

    CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: 

    In addition to the IPL office bearers, the captains of RCB and CSK, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, respectively, have also made an appearance on stage. Gaikwad, recently appointed as the captain of CSK, proudly displays the IPL 2024 trophy as his team is the defending champions.

  • 22 Mar 2024, 07:18 PM

    CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: 

    Following the electrifying performances by Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, and Sonu Nigam, the opening ceremony of IPL 2024 has concluded. The officials of IPL are now preparing to take the stage and address the audience.

  • 22 Mar 2024, 07:08 PM

    CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: 

    Typically, matches commence at 7:30 PM, with the toss occurring at 7 PM. However, due to this being the inaugural match following the opening ceremony, it will begin at 8 PM.

  • 22 Mar 2024, 07:06 PM

    CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    CSK: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Mahesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

    RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

     

  • 22 Mar 2024, 06:55 PM

    CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss at 7:30

    The coin toss for the opening match of IPL 2024 between the 5-time champions CSK and RCB will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday at 7:30 pm.

  • 22 Mar 2024, 06:55 PM

    CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of TATA IPL match 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for latest updates.

