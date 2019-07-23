ZEE5 partners Optimove for next phase of growth

ZEE5, the fastest growing over-the-top (OTT) platform in the country, has entered into a strategic tie-up with Israel-based Optimove to bolster the performance of the platform based on a suite of services backed by insight, engagement and optimisation. Working closely with ZEE5, Optimove will build a customer data platform for the 61.5 million-strong monthly active user base being garnered over the past year-and-a-half.

Tarun Katial, chief executive officer, ZEE5 India, said the partnership with Optimove will drive the platform's next phase of growth. "The past year-and-a-half have been spent in building a robust repository of content – from across the vast breadth of India – on ZEE5. And proof of the pudding has come in the form of us being recognised as the largest producer of Hindi and regional digital content in the country," said Katial.

With its advanced marketing tech solutions, Optimove will micro-segment ZEE5's customer base by customer life cycles broken down by behavioural patterns and other predictive data generated by Optimove's Relationship Marketing Hub.

VIEWER ENGAGEMENT Optimove will build a customer data platform for the 61.5 million-strong monthly active user base being garnered over the past year-and-a-half

It will micro-segment ZEE5's customer base by customer life cycles broken down by behavioural patterns and other predictive data

Pini Yakuel, founder and chief executive officer, Optimove, said the partnership with ZEE5 will yield great success and help address the growing challenge of customer engagement and personalisation in the competitive entertainment market in India. "ZEE5 has content and data, and Optimove can leverage those to empower ZEE5's marketing team to personalise customer interactions, and offer better value to each of its customers, and increase customer lifetime value," said Yakuel.

The insights gained from the customer model will be collated by the platform across its 100,000+ hours of content and used to personalise content, offers, recommendations and more. By autonomously transforming customer data into actionable insight, Optimove will orchestrate hyper-segmented campaigns, helping drive measurable growth. Optimove will also provide strategic thought leadership on driving engagement for ZEE5.

"Through this partnership, we will be building micro-segments and curating a customer life cycle journey to drive engagement with customers across geographies and demographics. We are also thrilled to learn about the global best practices in the space from Optimove's extensive experience of working globally across sectors and audiences. We are confident that Optimove's strategic counsel will support us in our endeavour to build an engaging and personal experience for our subscribers on ZEE5," said Katial.

The association with Optimove comes soon after ZEE5 announced a tie-up with Israel-based Applicaster to improve the viewer experience for the ZEE5 subscriber. ZEE5 has entered into agreements with almost 30 global technology-focused including Israeli companies.

Home to over one lakh hours of 'on demand content' and over 70 live television channels, ZEE5 also offers over 3,500 films, over 500 TV shows, more than 4,000 music videos and live TV channels across 12 languages. Presenting a blend of unrivaled content offering for its viewers across the nation and worldwide, ZEE5 also offers groundbreaking features such as 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and voice search.