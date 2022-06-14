Swiggy, Zomato asked to submit consumer grievance redressal plan in 15 days

(Image Source: IANS)

Taking cognizance of increasing complaints, the Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday directed the two major e-commerce food business operators, Swiggy and Zomato to submit within 15 days proposals to improve their consumer grievance redressal mechanisms. The department has received more than 3,500 grievances against Swiggy and Zomato on its consumer helpline.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has also directed Swiggy and Zomato to disclose breakup of all charges included in the order amount such as delivery charges, packaging charges, taxes and surge pricing. The instructions were given during a meeting chaired by consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh with major e-commerce food business operators.

Read | DNA Explainer: Are Swiggy and Zomato practicing unethical business models, 5 points

The important meeting was attended by online food business operators, including Swiggy and Zomato as well as the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). In the meeting, consumer affairs secretary said that in last one year, over 3,631 grievances were registered against Swiggy and 2,828 against Zomato on the National Consumer Helpline - 1915.

Complaints against Swiggy

Complaints against Swiggy include the maximum 22% for deficiency in services (803 complaints), 17% for delay in delivery of products (628 complaints), 13% for delivery of defective/damaged product (456 complaints).

This also included delivery of wrong products (401 complaints), paid amount not refunded (391 complaints), product/product accessories missing (240 complaints), charging more than MRP (213 complaints), and non-veg food delivered instead of veg and vice versa (105 complaints).

Complaints against Zomato

Complaints against Zomato include the maximum 25% deficiency in services (707 complaints), 18% for delivery of defective/damaged product (499 complaints), non/delay in delivery of product (319 complaints), paid amount not refunded (307 complaints) and delivery of wrong products (298 complaints).

Complaints against Swiggy and Zomato also included inconsistency in the delivery time shown to consumers at the time of placing an order and the time at which the order is actually delivered, and absence of any mechanism to separate genuine reviews from fake ones.