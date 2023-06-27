Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Stock market holiday: Will it remain closed tomorrow or on June 29 for Eid-ul-Adha? Know here

Indian stock market to have 4-day trading week due to Bakrid holiday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Stock market holiday: Will it remain closed tomorrow or on June 29 for Eid-ul-Adha? Know here
Stock market holiday: Will it remain closed tomorrow or on June 29 for Eid-ul-Adha? Know here

Stock Market holiday on Bakrid: The Indian stock market will observe a shorter trading week as there will be four days of trading instead of the usual five. The upcoming week coincides with the festival of Bakrid, leading to a market holiday. Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid will be celebrated nationwide on June 29.

The stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, which are major players in the country, will remain closed on June 29 in observance of Bakrid. Initially, the stock market was scheduled to be closed on June 28. However, the Maharashtra government recently declared June 29 as a public holiday for Bakrid, resulting in this change.

The National Stock Exchange released a notice explaining the revised holiday schedule. The notice stated, "The domestic stock market holiday has been changed to June 29, 2023, due to Bakrid. As per the attached notification, there will be no trading or business operations on NSE and BSE on June 29, 2023, instead of the previously announced June 28, 2023."

The change in the stock market holiday also affected the subscription dates for the IdeaForge Technology IPO. Previously, the IPO subscription was open until June 29, 2023. However, with the revised holiday schedule, interested investors now have until June 28 to subscribe to the IPO. BSE has also issued a notification regarding the updated subscription dates for the IdeaForge Technology IPO.

Following Bakrid, the stock market holiday calendar shows the next market closure on August 15, 2023, which marks the celebration of India's Independence Day. In total, 15 market holidays have been declared for the year, with Bakrid being the only one falling in the month of June.

Read more: Meet the professor, who built USD 224.88 billion e-commerce site, his net worth is...

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US’ New York City declares Diwali as school holiday, but this year there’s a catch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.