Startup news: Top 10 loss-making unicorns in India

While India’s startup ecosystem is one of the leading unicorn makers in the world, many of the prominent ones are bleeding cash. Several of the top unicorns are expected to go public soon by launching their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

India is home to over 100 unicorns or startups with a valuation of over $1 billion. This year, 21 startups grew into unicorns. Indian unicorns now have a collective valuation of $341 billion. Despite the widely-claimed “funding winter”, these companies have raised over $94 billion in funding.

However, several of these unicorns have been bleeding losses, which tells a different story about the startup ecosystem’s reality. Here’s a list of the top 10 Indian loss-making unicorns:

BYJUs: Rs 4,588 crore

OYO: Rs 3,944 crore

Udaan: Rs 2,482 crore

Flipkart: Rs 2,446 crore

Eruditus: Rs 1,934 crore

PhonePe: Rs 1,728 crore

Paytm: Rs 1,710 crore

Swiggy: Rs 1,617 crore

Unacademy: Rs 1,537 crore

Freshworks: Rs 1,499 crore

Several of these firms are planning to come out with IPOs soon, which in turn increases the importance of these figures.

State of Indian startups

The Indian startup ecosystem has seen a firing spree amid a funding struggle in the recent months. Moreover, several crypto and payment startups have also faced raids and searches by the government in August.

In terms of layoffs, edtech unicorn Vedantu was reported to have laid off 100 employees for the third time in 2022 recently while Meesho laid off nearly 300 employees after closing its grocery produce Superstore. Other startups to have had significant layoffs include agritech startup DeHaat, LEAD and social media platform Koo.

