International racket offering jobs to Indians in Thailand busted, over 60 trafficked to Myanmar instead

Over 60 Indian nationals fell victim to an international racket. The Indians were offered jobs in Thailand but they were illegally brought to Myanmar, sources from the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed.

The Ethnic armed groups of a town called Myawaddy in southeastern Myanmar are holding sway and the Indian and several other foreign citizens are being held by them.

Reportedly the embassy has rescued over 30 Indian citizens trapped in the Myawaddy area and continues all efforts to get the others out as early as possible. As per the MEA sources, the embassy has been working closely with the Government of Myanmar to recuse the hostages.



The Indian Embassy in Myanmar's Yangon released an advisory, stating, " The mission has observed in the recent past that some IT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar are recruiting Indian workers from different places through their recruiting agents on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in IT sector."

