Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

International racket offering jobs to Indians in Thailand busted, over 60 trafficked to Myanmar instead

Over 60 Indians were illegally brought to Myanmar with job offers to Thailand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

International racket offering jobs to Indians in Thailand busted, over 60 trafficked to Myanmar instead
Photo: Pixabay

Over 60 Indian nationals fell victim to an international racket. The Indians were offered jobs in Thailand but they were illegally brought to Myanmar, sources from the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed. 

The Ethnic armed groups of a town called Myawaddy in southeastern Myanmar are holding sway and the Indian and several other foreign citizens are being held by them. 

Reportedly the embassy has rescued over 30 Indian citizens trapped in the Myawaddy area and continues all efforts to get the others out as early as possible. As per the MEA sources, the embassy has been working closely with the Government of Myanmar to recuse the hostages. 


The Indian Embassy in Myanmar's Yangon released an advisory, stating, " The mission has observed in the recent past that some IT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar are recruiting Indian workers from different places through their recruiting agents on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in IT sector." 

(With inputs from ANI)

Read: Major bureaucratic reshuffle in UP: 14 IAS officers transferred, 10 districts get new DMs, check list

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.