Petrol, Diesel prices to come down soon? Union minister says THIS

The rising petrol and diesel prices in the country are hurting the common man. After the recent surge, the prices for petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last two days, since the latest hike on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

In what could come as a big relief for consumers, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri indicated the centre’s intent on the matter.

When asked about the spiking prices of fuel in the country, Minister Puri stated that the government is already in the midst of talks with crude oil-producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia. He said, “We are working on various levels... I am talking to my counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries and Russia.”

With Sunday’s hike of Rs 0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to Rs 107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of Rs 0.35 in Delhi thereby amounting to Rs 96.32 per litre on Sunday.

Petrol price in Mumbai stands at Rs 113.46 per litre, while diesel rates are Rs 104.38. As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 108.11 per litre, while diesel is Rs 99.43 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 104.52 and Rs 100.59 per litre respectively. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.