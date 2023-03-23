Search icon
Performance by Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Sangeet at exotic location: Stunning details of Rs 240 crore Indian wedding

Know stunning details of India's one of the costliest weddings ever.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 06:03 AM IST

One of India's costliest wedding | Photo: File

Filled with glitter and glamour, steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal's daughter was wedding screamed extravaganza. Vanisha Mittal married Amit Bhatia in 2004. The entire wedding expenditure was Rs 240 crore. One of India's costliest weddings ever was organised in Paris. 

All the elites were present at the wedding. From business tycoons to Bollywood celebrities. The wedding outfit alone was designed by Designers Tarun Tahiliani, Suneet Varma and the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla duo. 

At the wedding, Mittal family performed a play scripted by Javed Akhtar. The exotic sangeet ceremony included a performance by pop diva Kylie Minogue and she was paid 200,000 pounds for her 1.5 hours act. Farah Khan choreographed the dance performances at the wedding. 

The engagement ceremony was conducted at the magnificent Palace of Versailles and featured a French opera and Moulin Rouge-style cancan dancing. The guests were staying at the Le Grand InterContinental Hotel and Mittals arranged for a late-night tour of the hotel, a guided tour of the palace and a royal feast. 

For the mehendi ceremony, top mehendi artists were specially flown from India. Le Bristol was transformed into an exquisite garden for the ceremony. Top Bollywood actors Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who was paid 300,000 pound, performed at the wedding. 

The wedding took place at the Vaux le Vicomte estate and more than 35 craftsmen were flown from Mumbai to create a mandap on a pond. An estimated 6 million pound worth of diamonds was worn and over 1 million pounds were spent on the guests at the hotel.

