Online payment method to change from January 1 for these products

From January 1, online payment methods will change in the country. For this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a guideline, following which, Google has also announced changes in online payment methods from 2022.

According to the information, Google will not save the card details of customers such as card number and expiry date etc. from January 1, 2022. In such a situation, while making manual online payment from January 1, you will have to manually enter your card number, expiry date and other information. It is advised to keep this information with you available while making payments.

Till now, Google used to save the card details of its users. When any customer used to pay, they only had to enter the CVV number. In this process, the confidential information of the user was saved with Google, which was considered dangerous in terms of data security. Therefore, by issuing a guideline, RBI has instructed not to save the sensitive information of the card in advance.

If you use a card from Discover, Diners, RuPay or American Express, then from January 1, 2022, you will have to enter your card information every time for manual online payment. If you use Visa or Mastercard, you will need to authorize the card information to be saved in the new format.

As per reports, the new guidelines of RBI will affect all payment services like Google Play Store, YouTube and Google Ads. Under the new format, you will have to enter your card information every time for all online manual payments from 1 January 2022.