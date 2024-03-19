Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ajay Devgn’s NY VFXWAALA announces partnership with Swedish studio GBK for international expansion

Royal Challengers Bangalore gets new name ahead of IPL 2024, check here

RBI imposes Rs 1.31 crore penalty on this bank for violating rules related to...

Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri box office collection: Gippy, Sargun-starrer starts well, earns Rs 10.79 crore in opening weekend

Not only Narayana Murthy's grandson, these Infosys co-founders' grandkids are also millionaires owning company stakes..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ajay Devgn’s NY VFXWAALA announces partnership with Swedish studio GBK for international expansion

RBI imposes Rs 1.31 crore penalty on this bank for violating rules related to...

Not only Narayana Murthy's grandson, these Infosys co-founders' grandkids are also millionaires owning company stakes..

9 most-awaited south Indian films to stream on Prime Video in 2024

Vegetarian foods with more iron than spinach 

7 foods that damage intestine

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Kanguva sizzle teaser: 'Gallant, ruthless, ferocious' Suriya goes up against Bobby Deol, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Not only Narayana Murthy's grandson, these Infosys co-founders' grandkids are also millionaires owning company stakes..

The 0.04% stake is worth over Rs 240 crore, turning Ekagrah Rohan Murty into one of the youngest millionaires in India.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 09:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently grabbed the spotlight by gifting 15 lakh shares of Infosys, comprising a 0.04% stake in the company to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah. He is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and his wife, author-philanthropist, Sudha Murty, and son of Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan.

The 0.04% stake is worth over Rs 240 crore, turning Ekagrah Rohan Murty into one of the youngest millionaires in India.

He is the youngest in the Infosys promoter group. After this development, Narayana Murthy's stake in Infosys has reduced to 0.36%. The stock exchange filing detailed the transfer of shares "from Narayana Murthy-promoter to master Ekagrah Rohan Murty-promoter group".

Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty, also the First Lady of the UK, has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. Akshata owns a 1.05% stake in Infosys, while her brother Rohan has a 1.64% stake, and their mother, Sudha Murty, owns a 0.93% stake.

However, Murthy is not the only founder whose grandchildren own Infosys shares. This trend of passing shares to their grandchildren is not new with some now becoming members of the promoters group due to this.

Earlier, Nandan Nilekani's promoter group added a new member, his grandson Tanush Nilekani Chandra, who received 7.7 lakh shares transferred by Nilekani's daughter Janhavi. Initially worth Rs 106 crore, these shares are now worth over Rs 124 crore. Tanush presently owns 33.5 lakh shares in Infosys, with a value of Rs 530 crore, comprising a 0.09% stake in the company.

Likewise, Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal and his daughter Shruti Shibulal have earlier transferred shares worth Rs 2,327 crore to Shibulal's grandson Milan Shibulal Manchanda and other family members. Milan presently owns over 69 lakh shares, worth over Rs 1,100 crore, which is a 0.19% stake in Infosys.

Shruti's daughter, Nikita Shibulal Manchanda, also owns over 69 lakh shares, owning another 0.19% stake in Infosys.

Currently, the company's promoters and promoter groups own a total stake of 14.78% in Infosys. Founded in 1981, Infosys started with an initial investment of Rs 10,000 from Murthy's wife, Sudha Murty.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet singer, who charges Rs 20 crore a song, has Rs 400 crore debt due to gambling habit, 'owned' by casino, lives in...

India's highest paid actress, charges Rs 10 crore per film, Rs 5 crore for 50 second advertisement, her net worth is..

Meet world's most charitable man who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata...

Yodha box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra film collects Rs 16.86 crore in opening weekend, beats Ittefaq

Meet woman, started her own firm at 50 years old, donated over Rs 1110000000, her husband is Narayana Murthy's...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement