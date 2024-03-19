Not only Narayana Murthy's grandson, these Infosys co-founders' grandkids are also millionaires owning company stakes..

The 0.04% stake is worth over Rs 240 crore, turning Ekagrah Rohan Murty into one of the youngest millionaires in India.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently grabbed the spotlight by gifting 15 lakh shares of Infosys, comprising a 0.04% stake in the company to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah. He is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and his wife, author-philanthropist, Sudha Murty, and son of Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan.

He is the youngest in the Infosys promoter group. After this development, Narayana Murthy's stake in Infosys has reduced to 0.36%. The stock exchange filing detailed the transfer of shares "from Narayana Murthy-promoter to master Ekagrah Rohan Murty-promoter group".

Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty, also the First Lady of the UK, has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. Akshata owns a 1.05% stake in Infosys, while her brother Rohan has a 1.64% stake, and their mother, Sudha Murty, owns a 0.93% stake.

However, Murthy is not the only founder whose grandchildren own Infosys shares. This trend of passing shares to their grandchildren is not new with some now becoming members of the promoters group due to this.

Earlier, Nandan Nilekani's promoter group added a new member, his grandson Tanush Nilekani Chandra, who received 7.7 lakh shares transferred by Nilekani's daughter Janhavi. Initially worth Rs 106 crore, these shares are now worth over Rs 124 crore. Tanush presently owns 33.5 lakh shares in Infosys, with a value of Rs 530 crore, comprising a 0.09% stake in the company.

Likewise, Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal and his daughter Shruti Shibulal have earlier transferred shares worth Rs 2,327 crore to Shibulal's grandson Milan Shibulal Manchanda and other family members. Milan presently owns over 69 lakh shares, worth over Rs 1,100 crore, which is a 0.19% stake in Infosys.

Shruti's daughter, Nikita Shibulal Manchanda, also owns over 69 lakh shares, owning another 0.19% stake in Infosys.

Currently, the company's promoters and promoter groups own a total stake of 14.78% in Infosys. Founded in 1981, Infosys started with an initial investment of Rs 10,000 from Murthy's wife, Sudha Murty.

