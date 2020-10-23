National Pension Scheme or PPF, know what should be your retirement plan

As professionals, we work hard to better our lives and fulfill our dreams. But have you thought of planning your retirement well? In these complex times planning the future well ahead is something everyone should think of doing. And for that adopt deeper measures to ensure adequate support in terms of your financial well-being.

Today we discuss two such retirement fund plans that will ensure security in your old age. One such plan is the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and the other is the Public Provident Fund (PPF).

Firstly let us know about the National Pension Scheme (NPS)

Any individual citizen of India (both resident and Non-resident) in the age group of 18-65 years (as on date of submission of NPS application) can take the NPS plan. Although opening multiple NPS accounts by an individual is not allowed under NPS, an individual can have one account in NPS and another account in Atal Pension Yojna.

Remember not to confuse National Pension Scheme with a joint account.

National Pension Scheme account can be opened only in an individual capacity and cannot be opened or operated jointly or for and on behalf of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

Public Provident Fund tenure and investment limit

You can open your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account in your own name as well as on behalf of a minor. PPF is a 15-year investment scheme under which an investor enjoys tax exemption at the time of deposit, accrual of interest and withdrawal. Though PPF has a lock-in period of 15 years, you can make an extension in a block of 5 years for tenures up to 20, 25 and 30 years.

The PPF Scheme, introduced by the National Savings Organization in 1968 was aimed at making small savings a lucrative investment option.

Also read NPS not on par with EPF, PPF despite changes

A minimum of Rs 500 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum can be deposited every year in a PPF account at present. Deposits can be done maximum in 12 transactions. However, in PPF maximum investment allowed is Rs 1.50 lakh per annum under Section 80C. The excess amount will neither earn any interest nor will be eligible for rebate under the Income Tax Act.

On the other hand, an investor can invest in NPS under Section 80CCD (1B) up to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per annum.

From 01.04.2020, interest rates on PPF have been 7.1 % per annum (compounded yearly) while NPS gives an average interest of 9 percent.