Mukesh Ambani bets big on solar energy, to acquire 100% stake in these companies

These shares are set to be procured from MSEB Solar Agro Power Limited and upon completion, Reliance Industries plans to provide details about the transaction.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) approved the acquisition of 100 percent equity shares in MSKVY Nineteenth Solar SPV Limited and MSKVY Twenty-second Solar SPV Limited, the company informed stock exchanges.

The deal is under the terms of the tender awarded to the company for setting up an aggregate solar capacity of 128 MW across various sites in Maharashtra under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, the company said in an exchange filing.