Mukesh Ambani’s firm gets major relief from Delhi High Court, IPL streaming restricted for…

Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 obtained exclusive digital rights to stream IPL from 2023-2027 on JioCinema. The company paid a heavy sum of Rs 23,758 crore for the digital streaming rights of IPL.

Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 has got major relief from Delhi High Court as a subsidiary of India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, struggles to fight illegal streaming of IPL 2024 by a bunch of websites. For those who are aware, Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 obtained exclusive digital rights to stream IPL from 2023-2027 on JioCinema. The company paid a heavy sum of Rs 23,758 crore for the digital streaming rights of IPL but a few websites are still streaming the IPL illegally. To protect rights of Mukesh Ambani’s firm, Delhi High Court has reportedly granted a ‘dynamic+injunction’ order in favour of Viacom18. According to a report by Bar and Bench, the High Court has also restricted several websites from illegally streaming IPL matches.

As mentioned in the report, Delhi High Court believes that quick action is crucial to prevent the infringement and preserve the investment of Viacom18. For those who are unaware, ‘dynamic+injunction’ orders are passed to protect the copyrights. The order ensures that no irreparable losses are caused to the owner of the copyrighted works.

"During the currency of the IPL Events, if any further websites are discovered which are illegally streaming and communicating content over which the Plaintiff has rights, the Plaintiff is given liberty to communicate the details of such websites to the DoT and MeitY for issuance of blocking orders, and simultaneously to the ISPs for blocking the said websites, so as to ensure that these websites can be blocked on a real time basis there is no considerable delay," Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order.

The High Court has ordered Internet service providers to restrict access to websites that are streaming IPL matches illegally.