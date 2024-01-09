Headlines

Business

Mukesh Ambani backed BluSmart Mobility enters surge pricing lane, introduces ‘rush hour’ fee

In a notification sent to users, the EV startup said that we are introducing a new pricing structure for different times of the day.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

EV ride-hailing and charging provider BluSmart Mobility, which once championed the cause of zero-surge pricing, has quietly introduced a new pricing structure for different timings during the day.

In a notification sent to users, the EV startup said that we are introducing a new pricing structure for different times of the day.

“There will be two distinct time slots – ‘Rush Hours’ and ‘Relaxed Hours’ – each with its own pricing to better align with your travel needs”, said the company.

Rush hours for city rides are applicable from morning (8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.) and evening (5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.), and rush hours for airport rides are city to airport (3.30 a.m. to 6.30 a.m.) and airport to city (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.).

The notification said that the new price structure came into effect from Monday.

“During these specified Rush Hours, you’ll notice a slight increase in fares as there is increased traffic that might lead to longer trip durations,” read the notification.

“By slightly adjusting the fares for these hours, we aim to enhance the availability and reliability of rides. This ensures that you can count on Blusmart to provide a timely and efficient service, during all times of the day,” the company added.

The Rush Hour pricing will be applicable during the weekdays (Monday-Friday) for city rides and for all days of the week for airport rides.

“During Relaxed Hours, our fares will remain at regular or reduced rates,” said BluSmart.

BluSmart COO and co-founder Anirudh Arun said in a statement that to uphold the commitment to fare transparency, “BluSmart has introduced a fixed pricing structure for different times of the day for our customers”.

“This change is a strategic move to align with industry benchmarks. Our new pricing policy ensures that our customers pay what they see on the app, maintaining fairness and consistency. BluSmart’s core promise of zero ride denials, reliable and safe rides, and transparent fares remain intact,” he added.

However, BluSmart has aimed to distinguish itself from ride-hailing market leaders like Ola and Uber on surge pricing in the past.

“If there is rain on the road, why should the price go up 3 times?” BluSmart Co-founder and CEO Anmol Singh Jaggi had said in an interview last year.

BluSmart in September last year crossed an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 400 crore.

Operating in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, BluSmart said it achieved a milestone of 5,000 EVs.

It has also set up over 3,900 EV charging points across 32 charging hubs at key locations in two cities.

BluSmart recently raised $42 million, which included an equity round of $37 million and venture debt of $5 million.

BluSmart plans to have 10,000 EVs in FY24.

