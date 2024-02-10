Twitter
Meet world's richest woman who has lost Rs 57276 crore in a single day, still has massive net worth of…

This development follows a major milestone achieved by her in December when she became the first woman to amass a $100 billion fortune, thus becoming the world's richest woman.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Edited by

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the 70-year-old granddaughter of L’Oreal’s founder and the world’s richest woman, witnessed a massive dent in her net worth of approximately $6.9 billion on Friday, which is around Rs 57,276.9 crores.

This makes her the biggest loser of any billionaire, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker. This depletion is due to the plunge in L’Oreal’s share prices, which were reduced by 7.5% on Friday, which became the single worst day for Paris-listed shares of L’Oreal since Oct. 27, 2008, according to FactSet data.

Meyers, who owes much of her wealth to her family’s stake in the company, is now the 15th-richest person and continues to remain the richest woman in the world. Her current net worth after the decline is $91.7B, which is Rs 7,471,326,600,000

This development follows a major milestone achieved in December by the fashion and cosmetics industry heiress Meyers when she became the first woman to amass a $100 billion fortune. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, her wealth had risen to $100.1 billion as the shares of L'Oreal SA rose to a new high. This made her net worth surpass that of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, philanthropist Ratan Tata and industrialist Gautam Adani. 

Meyers is the single largest stakeholder of L'Oreal, a global firm worth 241 billion pounds ($268 billion). She is also the vice-chair of the board of directors. Jean-Victor and Nicolas Meyers, her sons, are filmmakers. 

She also chairs Tethys Invest SAS, a company that makes bets on markets that don't compete with the business, in 2016. Jean-Pierre Meyers, her spouse, serves as CEO. 

While, Loreal was established in 1909 by Bettencourt Meyers' grandfather, Eugene Schueller, a chemist, to produce and sell a hair colour he invented. 

Despite being massively rich, Meyers avoids media limelight and has a low-key social life.

 
