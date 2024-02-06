Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian, he donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Premji, Nadar

Out of the top 50 super generous people worldwide, only one more Indian made it to the list.

Jamsetji Tata, the founder of Tata Group, is recognised as the most charitable person of the past century, having donated a massive Rs 8,29,734 crore, according to the EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Report 2021. He has even surpassed famous names like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, and Shiv Nadar. Bill Gates secured the second spot on the list.

Jamsetji Tata was really into helping with education and healthcare. He started giving back in 1892. Even though he passed away in 1904, his giving spirit lives on through Ratan Tata, who now looks after the charitable work of the Tata Group.

Rupert Hoogewerf, the head of the Hurun Report, pointed out that many generous people, like those from the Ford Foundation, usually start their good work in the second generation of their family.

Out of the top 50 super generous people worldwide, only one more Indian made it to the list: Azim Premji, who started Wipro and gave a huge USD 22 billion. Jamsetji Tata, born in Gujarat to a Zoroastrian Parsi family, took on challenges and family traditions to start a business.

He got married and had two sons, Dorabji Tata and Ratanji Tata. Ratanji Tata's grandson is the one in charge of keeping up the good work and making sure Tata Group continues to do helpful things for others.

Jamsetji Tata's story shows that being kind and giving can leave a lasting impact, no matter the challenges or time that passes.