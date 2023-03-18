Meet Tejinder Singh Sekhon, ex-labourer who now earns Rs 31 crore as rent, his net worth is...

Tejinder Singh Sekhon: As he couldn't clear the army test, he left for Hong Kong but couldn't land a job there.

Tejinder Singh Sekhon was 22 when he came to the United States in 2001. The Punjab youth had completed political science from a college in Ludhiana . His first work here was as a labourer. He dug foundations, washed dishes in a Spanish restaurant and became a van driver. However, later in his stay in the United Kingdom, his fortunes changed. Currently, he owns properties worth Rs 600 crore and earns Rs 31 crore from rents alone.

The name of his company is Redsky Homes Group. It is into the real estate business. They build between 30-50 flats on rent around London and rent them. Before launching this business, he ran a successful liquor business. Despite being in this business, he never drank. He opened his real estate business after selling off his liquor business. Now he gets more time to spend with his son.

His father died when he was very young. His mother tilled the 2 acres of land they owned. He also helped her farm the land and rear cattle. He worked in the morning, attended school and came back and worked again. His first income was Rs 1200 that he had generated after selling three calves. His sisters used to do stitching work to complement the meagre income. He completed his Class 12 in 1997.

As he couldn't clear the army test, he left for Hong Kong but couldn't land a job there. His sisters got married in 2000 and 2001. They had to sell their land for the same. They were forced to sell the land at a deflated rate because they urgently needed the money. He left for England in 2002.

In England, he worked really hard. His first salary was 40 pounds digging foundations. He used to live at the cost of Rs 6000 per week at an apartment. He also worked as a dishwasher. He also learnt English through a course.

He borrowed Rs 3 lakh from a bank and purchased a delivery van through which he started his liquor business.

In 2005, he bought a house and asked his roommates to move in with him and pay rent. With that money, he repaid the loan from the bank he secured to buy the house. He sold the liquor business and launched the real estate building in 2015.

He frequently invested money in real estate. He recently launched a project at a cost of Rs 202 crore. He named the building after his village in Punjab, 'Barundi Court'.

He married Sukhvir Kaur Sekhon in 2007. They have two sons. She is a 50 percent partner in the company. He now has a farm house in Barundi, reports the Weekend Leader. He lives a lavish life. He lives in a 5000 sq feet villa and has travelled 47 countries along with his mother.