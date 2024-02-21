Meet Indian, who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street, not as rich as Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata

Several Indian billionaires have made substantial investments in real estate, acquiring prime properties across the globe. But one Indian billionaire stands out for transforming a dilapidated London building into a luxurious hotel. Identified as Sanjay Hinduja, the billionaire discovered the rundown structure opposite Downing Street during a stroll and made the spontaneous decision to purchase it. Despite not being as widely recognized as other Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Ratan Tata, Hinduja has made significant waves with his unique real estate venture.

In 2015, Hinduja made headlines when he bought the Old War Office from the British government. The Hinduja family invested a whopping Rs 13,000 crore (1.3 billion pounds) into the project, starting with an initial payment of Rs 3,973 crore and committing an additional Rs 9,000 crore over the next eight years. Their goal was to convert the historic building into a world-class hotel equipped with modern amenities, such as Raffles London at The OWO. The ambitious project aimed not only to restore the building's former glory but also to create a lasting legacy of timeless luxury.

Despite facing challenges during the eight-year transformation, the project was finally completed in 2023. The hotel, now known as Raffles London at The OWO, offers 120 guest rooms and suites, 85 residences, state-of-the-art dining experiences curated by Chef Mauro Colagreco, a grand ballroom, a separate spa area, and a series of stunning bars. This achievement represents not only the Hinduja family's success but also a significant contribution to London's appeal as a global destination.

With the hotel's completion, co-chairman GP Hinduja proudly expressed, "This iconic building has been converted into peace and solace, not World Wars. It is the legacy not only of the Hinduja Group but London as a great destination. Everyone who lands in London will first come here to see what it is."

This endeavour by the Hinduja family illustrates their commitment to transforming historical landmarks into luxurious havens, emphasizing the importance of preserving heritage while redefining luxury in modern times.