Meet Purnima Dalal, Nita Ambani's mother, Mukesh Ambani’s mother-in-law who ‘helped’ Mumbai Indians win IPL in 2017

Purnima Dalal is frequently spotted with her daughter Nita. Of note, she is an ardent fan of Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians, an IPL cricket team.

During the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1-3, sisters Nita Ambani and Mamta Dalal enjoyed a tender moment with their mother Purnima Dalal. A picture of the three ladies from that era has just appeared on social media. For a lot of people, this is their first encounter with Nita, the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, along with her mother and sister.

At events and get-togethers with family, Purnima Dalal is frequently spotted with her daughter Nita. Of note, she is an ardent fan of Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians, an IPL cricket team.

During the 2017 thrilling IPL final between Pune and Mumbai Indians, Purnima Dalal rose to fame on Twitter. MI only needed one run to win their third IPL championship in a thrilling moment. Purnima Dalal was seen on camera with her hands in prayer and her eyes closed, while the entire Ambani family supported the team. She went by the handle "Prayer Aunty" on Twitter due to her love and support for her daughter's team.

She was seen fervently praying for MI to win, taking all the attention away from the anxious and tense-looking cricket fans who were waiting for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and his team to win the trophy. She set priorities while fervently pleading with God for her team's victory.

While everyone praised the elderly woman for helping the Mumbai Indians win the trophy, they were also curious about her. Abhishek Bachchan identified her, stating that she is Nita Ambani's mother and is referred to as nani. He Tweeted, "That is Mrs. Ambani’s mother. Popularly referred to as “nani”. The lucky charm.”

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link: DNA: News For Youth And Women - Apps on Google Play

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.