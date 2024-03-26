Twitter
Meet man, an Indian, who is set to lead Microsoft Windows and Surface teams, he is from...

Pavan Dabuluri has been working with Microsoft for about 23 years. After completing his post-graduation from the University of Maryland in 1999, he joined Microsoft.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 01:07 PM IST

Photo: LinkedIn
Pavan Dabuluri, an IIT Madras alumnus, has now become the new head of Microsoft's Windows and Surface division. He has received this position after Panos Panay, who was previously the head of this department, left Microsoft last year to join Amazon. Microsoft had already separated Windows and Surface, and their leadership was also separate.

Prior to this, Dabuluri was involved in the work of Surface Silicone, while during this time, Mikhail Parakhin led the Windows department. Mikhail Parakhin wants to explore a new role, after which the responsibility of Windows and Surface has been given to Dabuluri.

Pavan Dabuluri is an alumnus of IIT Madras. Pavan Dabuluri is now part of the leadership group where selected Indian Americans hold leadership roles. This includes names like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.

Pavan Dabuluri has been working with Microsoft for about 23 years. After completing his post-graduation from the University of Maryland in 1999, he joined Microsoft. He initially held the position of Reliability Component Manager there.

 "I'm incredibly proud of the team for the work they did to bring these devices and experiences to life for our customers," Davuluri had written in a post on X last week.

