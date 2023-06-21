Meet Parul Sharma, writer, photographer, who leads Anil Ambani's Reliance as group president | Photo: File (Image for representation)

As of June 20th, Parul Sharma will serve as Group President of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group. Parul Sharma has held key positions at major corporations and has extensive experience as a communication strategist.

According to media reports, Tony Jesudasan, who served as the face of Reliance Group for 40 years, was replaced by Parul Sharma after the death of Tony Jesudasan which happened in February 2023. Now, Sharma will represent Reliance ADA Group going forward.

Who is Parul Sharma?

For over 1.5 decades, Parul Sharma oversaw the communications plan for Rupert Murdoch's "Star India," influencing its public relations, relationships, and corporate image. She had previously worked for Cologne-based German broadcaster "Deutsche Welle."

She left Star in 2017 to concentrate on photography and quickly established a name for herself in the industry. She exhibits her work internationally and works at the nexus of architecture, urban landscapes, and the human form. Her work on the Kumbh Mela was displayed in 2019 at Florence's esteemed Marino Marini Public Museum.

Her 2020 book, "Dialects of Silence," which documents migrant hardship and Covid deaths. Later this year, a second book titled "Colaba" is expected, according to Zee Business.

"I'm glad Parul is working with us as Group President. Although this is her first formal relationship with the Group, she has always been a member of the larger Reliance family as Tony's partner." As company welcomed Sharma, Anil Ambani remarked, "Our memories of Tony and what he meant for the Group have made Parul's arrival all the more memorable."

According to Parul Sharma, "Stepping into Tony's shoes is not the easiest thing to do, but he would be pleased to see me try." Along with her background working with international media sources, she wants to include empathy and humanity into her stakeholder management. Reliance Group is on a revolutionary path that aims to preserve the lasting spirit of the past, she added.

